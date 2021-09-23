Warren County still tweaking proposed septic inspection law

Warren County’s proposed septic inspection law is not quite ready for prime time.

The special committee studying the issue has scheduled a meeting for Tuesday at 3 p.m. to make some final tweaks to the law, which would require people to have their septic systems inspected upon transfer of the property.

The law would apply to properties within 250 feet of the high water mark of the following water bodies: Lake George, Schroon Lake, Schroon River, Brant Lake, Loon Lake, Lake Luzerne and the Hudson River.

The county is not making it applicable to properties that are near tributaries — at least not yet.

Although there had been some talk about dropping the provision that allows local municipalities to opt out of the septic inspection program, that provision is still in the proposed law. Communities that have their own laws on the books are exempt.

Horicon Supervisor Sylvia Smith said she believes the towns should have the ability to opt out of the law. Her town is in the process of drafting its own law and is working with Zoning Administrator Jim Stein.

Stein said one issue is that are a lot of older systems and there is no way they are going to be compliant.