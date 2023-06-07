Warren County is balking at the asking price by the nonprofit SPCA of Upstate New York, which is seeking a $15,000 monthly fee to provide services in animal cruelty cases.

At last week’s Warren County Finance Committee meeting, members discussed the request for proposal to contract with a local animal shelter to assist law enforcement in animal cruelty cases.

County Administrator John Taflan explained that SPCA of Upstate New York submitted the only proposal before the window closed on March 25.

“We structured this proposal to include a monthly fee, so that we would know they are available to us when we need them and then we would pay some additional fees when they did the animal cruelty cases,” Taflan said.

Taflan said organization has not been paid by the county for services since 2018, and the SPCA said it can no longer stay afloat with only donations coming in.

“Their request was $15,000 a month, or $180,000 a year, to operate as a shelter that we are able to call on for animal cruelty cases in the county,” Taflan shared.

The additional fees for the animal cruelty cases could reach $40,000.

The administrator said the county averages between five and nine calls a year involving animal cruelty. County Attorney Larry Elmen said the county is not obligated to contract with an animal agency, but called it a “smart move.”

Taflan said he attempted to “negotiate a more reasonable amount” with the SPCA of Upstate New York, but they failed to reach an agreement because the nonprofit said it needed the $15,000 a month to “remain solvent.”

“At this point, I don’t have a recommendation to move forward unfortunately,” the county administrator said. He added that “the cost at $180,000 is a little bit more than the county would be willing to pay for a service to be there just in case we need them.”

Taflan said the SPCA also recently ended services in two county municipalities.

“They previously provided dog control for the town of Queensbury and the city of Glens Falls, but they’ve informed them they are no longer going to do dog control and sheltering for them,” he added.

He went on to say Queensbury and Glens Falls are having conversations about a collaborative way to approach dog control.