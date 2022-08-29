Warren County, Six Flags team up for celebration of tourism workers

QUEENSBURY — Six Flags Great Escape and the Warren County Employment & Training Administration have teamed up to offer a free night at the Queensbury amusement park, featuring select free rides, snacks and awards on Sept. 12, for workers in the local tourism industry.

Employees in the industries of hospitality, tourism and retail in Warren County are invited to attend the event, which will run from 5 to 8 p.m.

Registration is required for those who want to attend, and registration can be done at https://qrco.de/bdHWJA. Registration is required by Sept. 9, according to a Warren County news release.

In addition, employers and supervisors are strongly encouraged to nominate their employees for awards that will be given out in six different categories, ranging from "excellence in customer service" to "sales extraordinaire." Nominations can be made by supervisors at https://form.jotform.com/222375337013146.

Also, the event will benefit a local charity. Workers attending the event may bring one guest for a $5 entry fee, and the proceeds from the fee will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Southern Adirondacks.

Organizers hope to make this celebration an annual event, according to the news release.

“While the workforce shortage continues indefinitely due to changing demographics and residuals from the pandemic, it is imperative that we celebrate the employees we do have and go the extra mile to retain them," Liza Ochsendorf, director of Warren County Employment & Training Administration, stated.

"Furthermore, New York state owes the federal government an estimated $7 billion dollars of unemployment insurance debt, so there has never been a better time for all workers to stay in the workforce this winter and not take unemployment," Ochsendorf said in the release.

"Our local businesses will benefit greatly from a robust workforce this winter as the Lake George region transitions to a year-round economy," she stated.