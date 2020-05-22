Warren County site gives 900th COVID-19 test

The joint Glens Falls Hospital/Warren County Health Services COVID-19 testing site tested its 900th person on Friday.
Twenty-eight people were tested on Friday. That brings the total to 901 people tested at the Warren County Municipal Center campus site in Queensbury since the facility opened on April 9, according to a news release.
Of the 769 results that have come back, 14% were positive and 86% were negative. Of the positive tests, 31 people were from Warren County and 76 were residents of another county.
The testing site is open weekdays but will be closed Monday for Memorial Day.
Warren County confirmed one additional COVID-19 case for a total of 230 cases. The breakdown is 114 cases in nursing homes, 11 in assisted living and 105 in the community, according to a news release.
Two Warren County residents are hospitalized and both are moderately ill.
One person is in critical condition in a nursing home. One additional person has recovered for a total of 144 since the pandemic began.
Glens Falls Hospital saw one new COVID-19 patient admitted, increasing the total to five in house, according to spokesman Ray Agnew.
There were no new deaths of Warren County residents. Thirty people have died from COVID-19 infections. Twenty of those deaths were at a nursing home, seven in the hospital, one in assisted living and two at home.
Washington County saw two new cases for a total of 194 with no current hospitalizations. The number of deaths is unchanged at 13. Two more people have recovered for a total of 172.
The county reminded people that businesses eligible for reopening must complete and provide for display their NY Forward Business Affirmation certificate upon request.
For more information, visit https://forward.ny.gov/industries-reopening-phase
Saratoga County reported eight new cases on Thursday for a total of 444. Four people remain hospitalized and the number of deaths is unchanged at 15.
Essex County had no new cases — remaining at 37 confirmed and 15 suspected.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday reported that 109 people died statewide on Thursday. A total of 82 died at home and 26 in nursing homes.
The number of deaths has been fairly steady recently.
“This number has been stubborn on its way down,” he said during his daily coronavirus briefing.
There were nearly 1,700 additional coronavirus cases in the state, bringing the total statewide to 358,154.
New loan program, contest update
Cuomo announced a new program to help small businesses.
The focus will be on minority and women-owned businesses that did not receive other assistance with 20 or fewer employees and less than $3 million in gross revenues.
“We have over $100 million available to make loans,” he said.
For more information, visit esd.ny.gov/nyforwardloans.
He also announced a pilot program with 52 independent pharmacies to conduct 7,000 COVID-19 tests per week.
Over 92,000 people have voted in the contest to choose the video that will be the public service announcement for the mask-wearing campaign.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
