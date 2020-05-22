Warren County site gives 900th COVID-19 test

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The joint Glens Falls Hospital/Warren County Health Services COVID-19 testing site tested its 900th person on Friday.

Twenty-eight people were tested on Friday. That brings the total to 901 people tested at the Warren County Municipal Center campus site in Queensbury since the facility opened on April 9, according to a news release.

Of the 769 results that have come back, 14% were positive and 86% were negative. Of the positive tests, 31 people were from Warren County and 76 were residents of another county.

The testing site is open weekdays but will be closed Monday for Memorial Day.

Warren County confirmed one additional COVID-19 case for a total of 230 cases. The breakdown is 114 cases in nursing homes, 11 in assisted living and 105 in the community, according to a news release.

Two Warren County residents are hospitalized and both are moderately ill.

One person is in critical condition in a nursing home. One additional person has recovered for a total of 144 since the pandemic began.

Glens Falls Hospital saw one new COVID-19 patient admitted, increasing the total to five in house, according to spokesman Ray Agnew.