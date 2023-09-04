From a press release: A section of Warren County Bikeway in Glens Falls will close for several days in early September for improvements.

The portion of the path between Hunter Street and Dix Avenue, passing by Cooper's Cave Ale Co., will close Sept. 5, 6 and 7 and Sept. 11, 12 and 13.

Those planning to use the 0.15 mile section that is affected southbound should instead bypass it by using Hunter and Sagamore streets to reconnect with the trail on the south side of Dix Avenue, while northbound travelers should travel from Dix to Sagamore and then Hunter.

Warren County Department of Parks, Recreation & Railroad thanks you for your cooperation!