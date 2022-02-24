Warren County Sheriff's Office warns local businesses of credit card scam

LAKE GEORGE — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is warning business in the area of a credit card scam that had been targeting hotels in Lake George.

There have been a number of reports coming from hotels of a scam where rooms are reserved using stolen credit cards, according to a news release. Those using the stolen credit cards have then been canceling those reservations and having the refunds sent to a different credit card in an attempt to “steal” the refund.

According to a news release, when the credit card is used to reserve a room it hasn’t yet been reported stolen.

The release included language from reported encounters with the scammers that read, “I would like to reserve accommodation for 3 rooms and for 9 nights starting from 21st to 30th April. We are a family of 6 adults and 2 people per room. I will greatly appreciate it if you can send me the grand total for 3 rooms for those dates. Thank you for your prompt attention to the above and I look forward to hearing from you as soon as possible.”

Business owners are urged to ensure that all refunds go to the credit or debit cards that were used to make a reservation. Any individual who has encountered this scam should contact the Sheriff’s Office at 518-743-2515.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.