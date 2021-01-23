 Skip to main content
Warren County Sheriff's Office to host police reform meeting
top story

Warren County Sheriff's Office to host police reform meeting

Thousands show up for peaceful rally and march in Glens Falls

The Warren County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday will host a virtual public meeting to discuss the department's state-mandated reform plans. Seen here: Sheriff Jim LaFarr walks along with the Black Lives Matter march in Glens Falls on June 5 following the police-involved killing of George Floyd in Minnesota. 

 Jackson Gerker file photo,

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday will host a virtual public meeting in order discuss the department's reform plans following a state-mandated order issued last year in the wake of the police-involved killing of George Floyd in Minnesota.  

It’s just the second time the Sheriff’s Office will meet publicly to discuss the plan, which must be finalized and submitted to the state by April 1, or the department risks losing state funding.

Sheriff Jim LaFarr hosted a virtual meeting in November to discuss the department’s current procedures and answer questions from the public. The department has also been collecting public input via a paper survey that can be downloaded and printed off its website.

The meeting will be livestreamed on the county's YouTube channel due to COVID-19. Members of the public will be allowed to weigh in via the comment section. 

Gov. Andrew Cuomo last June issued an executive order creating the Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative, following the death of Floyd in Minnesota after a police officer there kneeled on his neck for nearly 9 minutes.  

Four officers have since been charged in connection with the killing.

The incident sparked weeks of civil unrest throughout the country — including several demonstrations in the Glens Falls area — where protesters demanded police reform and the end to systemic racism. 

In response, Cuomo created the Collaborative, a program designed to give members of the public an opportunity to probe current procedures and weigh in on potential changes going forward.

Departments throughout the region have been working to develop reform plans since, with some doing so behind closed doors despite guidance from the state requiring the process be open to the public. 

In Washington County, the Sheriff’s Office unveiled a proposed plan this past week and will hold a public hearing during the county’s Public Safety Committee meeting on Wednesday to give residents one final opportunity to weigh in on the proposal.

Glens Falls, meanwhile, has yet to release a proposed plan for the city's police department, though a group of stakeholders have been finalizing initial plans after conducting a community survey last month. 

The city is expected to release a proposal in the coming days.

Smaller departments, like Fort Edward, have only just created stakeholder committees to discuss reform efforts. It's unclear when those plans will be released.  

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

How to attend

Those looking to attend the Warren County Sheriff's Office reform meeting can do so via the county's YouTube channel, at https://bit.ly/3sNmSp4. The meeting will be livestreamed. 

The public will be able to comment on the proceedings via the livestream's comment section. 

The department also has other ways for the public to weigh in on the plan, including telephone, email, traditional mail and social media. The can be found below: 

Email - Reinvention@WarrenCountySheriffNY.us

Telephone - (518) 743-2518

Mail - 1400 State Route 9, Lake George NY 12845

Comment - Facebook.com/WarrenCountySheriffNY

