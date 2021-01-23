Warren County Sheriff's Office to host police reform meeting

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday will host a virtual public meeting in order discuss the department's reform plans following a state-mandated order issued last year in the wake of the police-involved killing of George Floyd in Minnesota.
It’s just the second time the Sheriff’s Office will meet publicly to discuss the plan, which must be finalized and submitted to the state by April 1, or the department risks losing state funding.
Sheriff Jim LaFarr hosted a virtual meeting in November to discuss the department’s current procedures and answer questions from the public. The department has also been collecting public input via a paper survey that can be downloaded and printed off its website.
The meeting will be livestreamed on the county's YouTube channel due to COVID-19. Members of the public will be allowed to weigh in via the comment section.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo last June issued an executive order creating the Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative, following the death of Floyd in Minnesota after a police officer there kneeled on his neck for nearly 9 minutes.
Four officers have since been charged in connection with the killing.
The incident sparked weeks of civil unrest throughout the country — including several demonstrations in the Glens Falls area — where protesters demanded police reform and the end to systemic racism.
In response, Cuomo created the Collaborative, a program designed to give members of the public an opportunity to probe current procedures and weigh in on potential changes going forward.
Departments throughout the region have been working to develop reform plans since, with some doing so behind closed doors despite guidance from the state requiring the process be open to the public.
In Washington County, the Sheriff’s Office unveiled a proposed plan this past week and will hold a public hearing during the county’s Public Safety Committee meeting on Wednesday to give residents one final opportunity to weigh in on the proposal.
Glens Falls, meanwhile, has yet to release a proposed plan for the city's police department, though a group of stakeholders have been finalizing initial plans after conducting a community survey last month.
The city is expected to release a proposal in the coming days.
Smaller departments, like Fort Edward, have only just created stakeholder committees to discuss reform efforts. It's unclear when those plans will be released.
