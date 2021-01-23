Warren County Sheriff's Office to host police reform meeting

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday will host a virtual public meeting in order discuss the department's reform plans following a state-mandated order issued last year in the wake of the police-involved killing of George Floyd in Minnesota.

It’s just the second time the Sheriff’s Office will meet publicly to discuss the plan, which must be finalized and submitted to the state by April 1, or the department risks losing state funding.

Sheriff Jim LaFarr hosted a virtual meeting in November to discuss the department’s current procedures and answer questions from the public. The department has also been collecting public input via a paper survey that can be downloaded and printed off its website.

The meeting will be livestreamed on the county's YouTube channel due to COVID-19. Members of the public will be allowed to weigh in via the comment section.