Warren County Sheriff's Office set to unveil reform plan next month

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office will release a state-mandated reform plan next month, which seeks to increase diversity within the department, mandate body-worn cameras and provide those suffering from mental health or substance abuse issues with information on where they can find help.
Sheriff Jim LaFarr, during a virtual public meeting of the county’s Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative on Wednesday, said the proposal will be distributed to members of a committee tasked with overseeing the plan’s formation as well as the county’s Board of Supervisors for review on Friday before being made public on Feb. 22.
From there, a public hearing will be held before the plan is adopted by the Board of Supervisors on March 19, ahead of the state’s April 1 deadline.
“Do not be concerned about the April 1 deadline,” LaFarr said. “We’re going to continue to work through these processes. If we put out a plan that we learn needs to be revised or addressed, we’ll address it.”
Wednesday’s meeting was just the second time the county has held a stakeholder meeting to discuss reforming the sheriff's department since Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order creating the Collaborative last June requiring all police departments in the state to come up with a reform plan to modernize their approach to policing in the wake of the police-involved killing of George Floyd in Minnesota.
The Collaborative was designed to allow members of the community to probe current police procedures and weigh in on potential reforms going forward.
As part of the county’s plans, a paper survey has been distributed to solicit input from the public, and LaFarr has met with several groups and organizations to discuss the department’s current procedures, gather input and address any concerns.
Among those concerns is a lack of diversity within the department, which currently only employs white officers.
“I talked to some people. Their main concern is not having any minorities in the department,” said Mary Gooden, president of the Glens Falls NAACP and one of a dozen stakeholders tasked with developing a reform plan for the department.
LaFarr said he, too, has identified the issue, but said the department struggles to find people within the community willing to apply for vacant positions.
To diversify its ranks, LaFarr said the department will expand its outreach efforts at local colleges and will better advertise when positions become available through its website and social media platforms.
The department will also work with groups like the NAACP to provide study guides and other important information on upcoming civil service exams, LaFarr said.
“It’s really incumbent on us to get that information out and actively recruit and entice people to come forward and take these exams,” LaFarr said.
LaFarr said the department also plans to begin circulating a pamphlet containing resources on substance abuse programs and mental health services following an alcohol- or drug-related arrest, so people can begin reaching out for help without having to go through the court system.
The idea received praise from several committee members, including Todd Monahan, an addiction and substance abuse counselor in Glens Falls.
Monahan said he’s encountered patients that appear to have gotten themselves arrested in order to receive help because they didn’t know where to turn.
Taking the first step, he said, is difficult, which makes knowing where to turn vital.
“By the time they get to us, it’s almost like some of them wanted to get in trouble to get help,” Monahan said.
The department is also looking into developing a program that would allow those who call police during a mental health crisis to be contacted by outreach programs and support services within the county the next day.
The program would require individuals to agree to be contacted, but a similar program is utilized in Essex County and has shown to be successful.
In addition, LaFarr said the department is looking into acquiring body cameras in order to build on the public’s trust.
It’s unclear when the department will be able to acquire the cameras due to the cost, but LaFarr noted the price is worth it if it increases the public’s trust in the department.
“I understand that it will be a burden on our taxpayers and I know like so many of the things we’re discussing today it may not happen tomorrow, but it’s something that we are looking at and we think it will be really crucial for us in this venture,” LaFarr said.
