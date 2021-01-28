Warren County Sheriff's Office set to unveil reform plan next month

“It’s really incumbent on us to get that information out and actively recruit and entice people to come forward and take these exams,” LaFarr said.

LaFarr said the department also plans to begin circulating a pamphlet containing resources on substance abuse programs and mental health services following an alcohol- or drug-related arrest, so people can begin reaching out for help without having to go through the court system.

The idea received praise from several committee members, including Todd Monahan, an addiction and substance abuse counselor in Glens Falls.

Monahan said he’s encountered patients that appear to have gotten themselves arrested in order to receive help because they didn’t know where to turn.

Taking the first step, he said, is difficult, which makes knowing where to turn vital.

“By the time they get to us, it’s almost like some of them wanted to get in trouble to get help,” Monahan said.

The department is also looking into developing a program that would allow those who call police during a mental health crisis to be contacted by outreach programs and support services within the county the next day.