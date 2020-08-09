Warren County Sheriff's Office fetes officers for lifesaving measures

Four patrol officers were awarded good conduct awards for saving multiple overdose victims in the county.

Patrol Officer Donnie Long received two awards for saving the lives of two overdose victims in January and July in Queensbury. Officer Long administered naloxone to unresponsive, not breathing, victims of overdose. In both events, both victims regained consciousness and survived.

In October, Patrol Officer Anthony Breeyear responded to an overdose event in Queensbury. Upon arrival Breeyear administered three doses of naloxone to an unresponsive, not breathing overdose victim. The victim regained consciousness and ultimately recovered.

In November, Patrol Officer Sean Smith responded to an overdose victim in a hotel room in Queensbury. Smith administered two doses of naloxone to the victim, who regained consciousness.

In December, Patrol Officer Jesse Pound was flagged down by a bystander concerning an unresponsive person in a vehicle. Pound immediately recognized the situation as an overdose, and administered naloxone to the victim. The victim regained consciousness.

The Sheriff’s Office uses a review process to determine who may receive such recognition.

