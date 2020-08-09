Warren County Sheriff's Office fetes officers for life saving measures

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has recognized eight members of its staff for being exemplary for their roles in saving the lives of individuals in the county.
Each year the agency commends employees recommended by supervisors, civilians and administrators.
The Sheriff’s Office honored two patrol members and one communications officer with lifesaving awards for saving a man's life under cardiac arrest, a motor vehicle crash victim and a woman who was inside a home with lethal levels of carbon monoxide.
In September 2019, Patrol Officer Tyler Morse responded to a home in Queensbury to find a 46-year-old male in cardiac arrest and his 15-year-old son attempting CPR. Officer Morse immediately took over CPR, and applied an Automatic External Defibrillator. A shock was deployed from the AED and the victim regained a pulse.
In August, Patrol Officer Colin O’Brien arrived at a motor vehicle accident scene and found an unconscious victim who was bleeding heavily from traumatic injuries. Officer O’Brien secured an airway and controlled the bleeding by applying a tourniquet, effectively controlling blood loss, and saving the victim’s life.
In February, Communications Officer Lydia Hayes diligent and persistent questioning of a caller who thought that she dialed the wrong number, ultimately led to the response of a local fire department that found lethal levels of carbon monoxide in the caller’s home. Officer Hayes’ actions on that day saved the life of the caller, her family and their pets.
Four patrol officers were awarded good conduct awards for saving multiple overdose victims in the county.
Patrol Officer Donnie Long received two awards for saving the lives of two overdose victims in January and July in Queensbury. Officer Long administered naloxone to unresponsive, not breathing, victims of overdose in both events, both victims regained consciousness and survived.
In October, Patrol Officer Anthony Breeyear responded to an overdose event in Queensbury. Upon arrival Officer Breeyear administered three doses of naloxone to an unresponsive, not breathing overdose victim. The victim regained consciousness and ultimately recovered.
In November, Patrol Officer Sean Smith responded to an overdose victim in a hotel room in Queensbury. Patrol Officer Smith administered two doses of naloxone to the victim who regained consciousness.
In December, Patrol Officer Jesse Pound was flagged down by a bystander concerning an unresponsive person in a vehicle. Officer Pound immediately recognized the situation as an overdose, and administered naloxone to the victim. The victim regained consciousness.
The sheriff's office uses a review process to determine who may receive such recognition. In no way does this process, or lack of formal recognition, intend to dismiss the hard work, sacrifice, and dedication that our employees routinely display. Rather this process honors their efforts in our collective service to Warren County and its citizens and visitors.
