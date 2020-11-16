Warren County sheriff says he can't enforce 10-person house party limit

For the penalty-less orders, the Sheriff’s Office has skirted the issue by simply telling people what the rules are and asking them to comply. That’s worked so far, LaFarr said.

“Our sheriff’s department has been doing our best to be diplomatic,” he said. “It’s safe to say Warren County has seen very good success.”

He said he would not issue a statement about whether people should celebrate with only their household, as the governor has asked, or stick to a 10-person limit, as the executive order requires.

“Exercise your best judgment. Do your best to stay safe, stay healthy,” he said, noting that it would be worse to invite one infected person than 10 people that the host knows have been careful to avoid infection.

Southern Adirondack Education Center case

A student who attends classes at the BOCES center on Dix Avenue in Kingsbury has tested positive for coronavirus, Washington County Public Health reported.

The person was in the building last week. On Monday afternoon, after getting the positive test report, Public Health was able to contact every person who had close contact. The building remains open for in-person instruction.

SUNY Adirondack