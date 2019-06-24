Voters will head to the polls on Tuesday to cast ballots in the state primary.
The state moved its primary from September to June so it would coincide with the federal primary, which takes place only in the even-numbered years.
The polls are open from noon to 9 p.m. in municipalities holding primaries. The only voters allowed to vote in a party's primary are registered members of that party.
Among the competitive races is the Republican primary for Warren County sheriff. Undersheriff Shawn Lamouree and sheriff's Major Jim LaFarr are both seeking the Republican nomination to replace the retiring Bud York.
During the campaign, Lamouree has stressed his experience in budgeting and managing the day-to-day operations of the department, and LaFarr said he would bring a fresh set of eyes to the job and wants to return to community policing.
Regardless of who wins the primary, both men will be on the November general election ballot. Lamouree has the Independence Party ballot line and LaFarr has been endorsed by the Conservative Party. There is no Democrat in the race.
Queensbury races
Queensbury has two Town Board primaries. In Ward 4, incumbent Jennifer Switzer, an accountant, and Travis Whitehead, a government watchdog, are vying for the Independence Party line. There are 190 enrolled members of that party.
Switzer has the Democratic backing in November.
In Ward 1, incumbent Tony Metivier is seeking the Republican nomination over endorsed candidate Paul Ryan. Metivier was endorsed by the Democrats in 2017 and has their line in this year’s general election, too, so he will be on the ballot regardless of whether he gets the GOP nod.
If Whitehead and Ryan lose their respective primaries, they are out of the race because they have no other ballot lines.
Other Warren County races
Further north in Warren County, former Bolton Supervisor Alexander “Zandy” Gabriels is seeking a political comeback. Gabriels, who held the job from 2002 to 2007, is running against incumbent Ronald Conover, who has been supervisor since 2008. Gabriels has no other ballot line, so he is out if loses the Republican primary.
In Johnsburg, Town Board member Peter Olesheski is mounting a write-in campaign to win one of two Republican ballot lines.
Olesheski did not circulate petitions because he thought he would be getting a promotion at work and would have to take a step back from some of his other responsibilities. When he found out that was not the case, it was too late to circulate any petitions for the GOP line, but he wants to get back on the board for a third four-year term.
The three Republican candidates listed on the ballot are incumbent Eugene Arsenault, Roger Mosher and Justin Gonyo.
If Olesheski’s write-in campaign is unsuccessful, he will still have his own Community Vision party line in the general election.
There is also a contested primary for highway superintendent. Frederick Comstock and Curtis Richards are vying for the nomination.
In Horicon, incumbent Sylvia Smith, Peter Palmer and William Siegle II are seeking two GOP seats on the Town Board.
Lake Luzerne has incumbents Anthony Cirillo and Mark McLain and newcomer Paul Lewandowski vying for two Republican ballot lines for Town Board. Also, incumbent town justices Bruce Hayes and Eugene “Gene” Kules are being challenged by Frederick Gilles Jr. for two GOP lines.
In Chester, there is an "opportunity to ballot" for the Democratic line for supervisor. John Maday has the Republican and Conservative ballot lines in the November general election, and incumbent Craig Leggett has the Independence Party nomination for November. Leggett, in an email Monday, said he is seeking Democrats to write in his name on the primary ballot.
Washington County
The lone primary in Washington County is in Kingsbury, with Town Council member Richard Doyle, Jane Havens and Les Macura vying for two Republican spots.
Saratoga County
In Corinth, incumbent town justices Lane Schermerhorn and Michael Woodcock are running for re-election and being challenged on the ballot line by Peter Gunning.
Hamilton County
Hamilton County has two candidates vying for the Republican nomination for district attorney: Dana Beyer and Christopher Shambo.
Tatiana Coffinger, James Hyde IV and Marsha King Purdue are seeking one family, county and surrogate court judgeship. All three are vying for the Republican and Conservative nomination and Hyde and Purdue are seeking the Independence ballot line as well.
Primary elections: Meet the candidates
Seven towns in the Glens Falls region will have Republican Party — and in one case Independence Party — primary elections for town positions on Tuesday.
In addition, there are countywide primary contests for sheriff (Republican) in Warren County, and, in Hamilton County, district attorney (Republican) and county judge (Republican, Conservative, Independence).
Primary voting is limited to registered voters of that political party.
The Post-Star sent questionnaires to all local primary election candidates and most, though not all, responded.
Responses to individual questions were limited to 50 words. Candidates were invited to submit photos of themselves to be included with their responses, but not every candidate chose to do so.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.