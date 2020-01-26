Warren County sheriff eyes changes to school resource officer program, others

Warren County's new sheriff is contemplating changes to the county's school resource officer program, as the sheriff's office finds it difficult to fill resource officer positions.
The program uses recently retired police officers to serve in schools, but Sheriff Jim LaFarr said the department has found that many retirees don't want the full-time work of a school job. In addition to being in school buildings for school days, most districts also want the officers to attend after-school events as well.
To continue to receive pensions, retired officers can be paid a maximum of $35,000 for the post.
"The program as we see it today is not sustainable," LaFarr said Friday.
Hadley-Luzerne Central School has one sheriff's officer, retired Glens Falls Police Sgt. Chris Eggleston, working as a resource officer, but has an opening for a second officer that the Sheriff's Office has been unable to fill, LaFarr said.
Warrensburg Central School recently approved the addition of a resource officer as well, but LaFarr said he is concerned he may not be able to find someone willing to take the position.
If the county wants to continue to offer the program to schools, changes will have to be made, LaFarr told county supervisors. Saratoga County has run its program with full-time officers from its department who are trained as resource officers and then assigned to schools.
LaFarr took office as sheriff on Jan. 1. Former Sheriff Bud York had the resource officer program started in 2018 in the wake of school shootings across the country, with most schools in the county signing on. Glens Falls schools use a full-time Glens Falls Police officer who is assigned to school buildings.
LaFarr said he and Undersheriff Terry Comeau recently negotiated a settlement with the Zone 5 Law Enforcement Academy that will allow the sheriff's office to have entry-level officers trained in the Albany area to become certified police officers. York had withdrawn from the academy as the sheriff's office hired mostly transfers from other agencies to fill openings, which had irked police agencies that lost officers to the county agency.
But LaFarr said he plans to curtail the lateral transfer trend, and instead hire new officers.
The county could have been required to pay more than $100,000 to rejoin the academy, having to pay fees for years where it had left, but LaFarr said academy administration agreed to accept $21,000, which includes the $10,500 annual tab to have officers trained this year.
LaFarr said he is also looking to move the county's new Centralized Arraignment Part (CAP) Court from the former county jail to the lobby of the sheriff's office.
The county extensively renovated the former jail booking area into a courtroom last year, but LaFarr said security costs could be cut by putting it in the sheriff's office lobby.
County supervisors have not taken action on the request.
