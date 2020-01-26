Warren County sheriff eyes changes to school resource officer program, others

LaFarr took office as sheriff on Jan. 1. Former Sheriff Bud York had the resource officer program started in 2018 in the wake of school shootings across the country, with most schools in the county signing on. Glens Falls schools use a full-time Glens Falls Police officer who is assigned to school buildings.

LaFarr said he and Undersheriff Terry Comeau recently negotiated a settlement with the Zone 5 Law Enforcement Academy that will allow the sheriff's office to have entry-level officers trained in the Albany area to become certified police officers. York had withdrawn from the academy as the sheriff's office hired mostly transfers from other agencies to fill openings, which had irked police agencies that lost officers to the county agency.

But LaFarr said he plans to curtail the lateral transfer trend, and instead hire new officers.

The county could have been required to pay more than $100,000 to rejoin the academy, having to pay fees for years where it had left, but LaFarr said academy administration agreed to accept $21,000, which includes the $10,500 annual tab to have officers trained this year.

LaFarr said he is also looking to move the county's new Centralized Arraignment Part (CAP) Court from the former county jail to the lobby of the sheriff's office.