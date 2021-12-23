Warren County sets up mask distribution sites

QUEENSBURY — Warren County has received thousands of KN95 masks from the state to give to residents.

These masks are considered more effective at filtering particulates than cloth face coverings or the paper surgical masks that you see people wearing around, according to a news release from the county.

Rachel Seeber, chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, said in a news release that she is thankful to the county's partners at the state for providing the masks during a time where COVID numbers continue to rise. She urged people to pick up one of these masks if needed, and to always use a mask or face covering when in an indoor public place.

"These masks will be important tools for us to try to limit the post-holiday COVID surge that may occur," she said.

The Warren County Office of Emergency Services has distributed masks to multiple pickup points. Those locations are as follows:

Aviation Mall. Tables are set up near the 99 Restaurant and Regal Cinema entrances.

Adirondack Outlet Mall, Route 9, Queensbury. The pickup station if located in the center with the Under Armour, Timberland and LL Bean outlets.

Cool Insuring Arena. Masks can be picked up during the Christmas Eve Road March on Friday, which begins at 9 a.m.

Warren County Municipal Center Department of Motor Vehicles and Human Services building entrances. It should be noted that county buildings will be closed on Friday due to the holiday.

Churches around the county in time for Christmas Eve services.

Faith-based organizations that want to acquire masks for their congregations for upcoming services should email warrencountystrong@warrencountyny.gov.

With numbers continuing to rise and a potential surge incoming after the holiday season, Warren County Emergency Services Director Ann Marie Mason said that the masks could make a difference.

"These masks will help our residents tremendously this winter," she said. "We are grateful that we were able to work with our friends at New York state and our local businesses, churches and community organizations to distribute them quickly."

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at (518) 742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

