Warren County septic committee discusses proposed transfer law

“I like protecting our waterbodies, but these apertures where it comes into the lake is really where it begins,” said Brad Magowan, an at-large supervisor from Queensbury.

The committee was set up last month, following weeks of discussion about septic system inspections, amid growing concern of nutrients entering waterways from failed systems.

The issue has come to the forefront in recent months after the discovery last fall of the first harmful algal bloom in Lake George.

The cause of the bloom is still under investigation, but several advocacy groups, including the Lake George Association, have pointed to nutrients entering the lake from failing septic systems.

The Lake George Park Commission is also examining the issue, although it’s unclear what, if any, regulations will be adopted. That committee met for the first time earlier this month and plans to collect data over the next three to six months.

In Warren County, much of the conversation revolved around finding ways to educate the public on septic maintenance and whether to require inspections every few years.

Nothing was formally decided, although the proposal is expected to change in the weeks ahead.