Warren County septic committee discusses proposed transfer law

QUEENSBURY — Certain landowners in Warren County would be required to have their septic systems inspected when selling their property under a law that would protect several major bodies of water.
The Septic Inspection Upon Transfer Law committee, tasked with developing a final draft of the law, met for the first time on Thursday.
The proposed law mirrors one already in place in Bolton, according to Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer, who heads the committee.
Under the proposal, individuals with a septic system within 250 feet of the mean high water mark of seven waterbodies would be required to have their systems inspected by a third-party contractor before selling.
The waterbodies include Lake George, Schroon Lake, Schroon River, Brant Lake, Loon Lake, Lake Luzerne and the Hudson River.
Local municipalities would be allowed to opt out of the law, according to the proposal.
The towns of Queensbury, Bolton and Chester would also be exempt, since septic inspection laws are already in place there.
Glens Falls would also be excluded since most properties are hooked up to the city’s sewer system.
On Thursday, committee members discussed adding a number of tributaries as well as additional lakes and streams in the Chester area to the law.
“I like protecting our waterbodies, but these apertures where it comes into the lake is really where it begins,” said Brad Magowan, an at-large supervisor from Queensbury.
The committee was set up last month, following weeks of discussion about septic system inspections, amid growing concern of nutrients entering waterways from failed systems.
The issue has come to the forefront in recent months after the discovery last fall of the first harmful algal bloom in Lake George.
The cause of the bloom is still under investigation, but several advocacy groups, including the Lake George Association, have pointed to nutrients entering the lake from failing septic systems.
The Lake George Park Commission is also examining the issue, although it’s unclear what, if any, regulations will be adopted. That committee met for the first time earlier this month and plans to collect data over the next three to six months.
In Warren County, much of the conversation revolved around finding ways to educate the public on septic maintenance and whether to require inspections every few years.
Nothing was formally decided, although the proposal is expected to change in the weeks ahead.
Several members said some in the county may find the law costly and burdensome, but noted that failing to preserve water quality would not only degrade public drinking water, but would hurt the county’s economy.
“We all agree that if we lose the quality of these lakes we’re sunk as a county,” said Queensbury at-large Supervisor Douglas Beaty.
Chester Supervisor Craig Leggett said a failing septic system near a fresh waterbody poses a health risk for everyone in the area.
“Private property owners may get a bit rankled by having something imposed upon them, but they are impacting a public resource,” he said.
It’s not clear when a final version of the law will be complete. Braymer said she’s hoping to hold at least three more public meetings to solicit public input.
Still, committee members agreed their work was vital.
“It goes without saying — this is critical,” said Daniel Bruno, the 4th Ward supervisor from Glens Falls.
The committee is expected to meet again in the coming weeks.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.