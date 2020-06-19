Warren County seniors will get COVID tests at home

Statewide, 1,284 people were hospitalized with coronavirus Thursday and 25 people died, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a recording briefing.

“We’ll remember them in our thoughts and prayers,” he said, before adding that New York City’s numbers look good and it can start Phase 2 on Monday.

“COVID isn’t over. We still have much to do,” he said. “We have to watch out for a second wave. We have to watch out for infections coming from other states.”

But staying at home for three months saved 100,000 New Yorkers from being hospitalized and possibly dying, he said.

“Just think about that. It is an unimaginable achievement,” he said. “I am so incredibly proud of what we all did together.”

