Warren County seniors will get COVID tests at home

Seniors will soon get home visits for coronavirus tests in Warren County.
Warren County Health Services will visit senior housing complexes to test seniors.
“We will take testing directly to this vulnerable population so they don’t have to leave home,” Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore said Friday. “We’re excited about this new initiative and we thank New York State for working with us to refresh our test kit supplies and accommodate us in state laboratories. Testing had been a great partnership between Glens Falls Hospital, Warren County and New York State.”
Also on Friday:
- Warren County reported no new cases, with only one person still ill and no one hospitalized.
- Washington County reported one person tested positive, a day after the last sick person got well. That brings the number of confirmed cases to 213, with 199 people recovered and 13 dead. Due to the new case, three additional people were placed in quarantine to try to stop the spread of the virus from the person who tested positive. No one is hospitalized.
- Saratoga County reported three more people tested positive, for a total of 530 confirmed cases. One person is hospitalized. One more person has recovered, for a total of 493 recoveries, and 21 people are still ill.
- Essex County reported no new cases, with 58 total case and two people still ill. No one is hospitalized.
- The Capital Region reported a total of 37 new cases, an increase from recent days. It was mainly driven by Albany County with 15 new cases and Schenectady County with eight new cases. In total, 3,761 people were tested in the region Thursday.
- Both Glens Falls Hospital and Saratoga Hospital reported no coronavirus patients.
Statewide, 1,284 people were hospitalized with coronavirus Thursday and 25 people died, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a recording briefing.
“We’ll remember them in our thoughts and prayers,” he said, before adding that New York City’s numbers look good and it can start Phase 2 on Monday.
“COVID isn’t over. We still have much to do,” he said. “We have to watch out for a second wave. We have to watch out for infections coming from other states.”
But staying at home for three months saved 100,000 New Yorkers from being hospitalized and possibly dying, he said.
“Just think about that. It is an unimaginable achievement,” he said. “I am so incredibly proud of what we all did together.”
