Warren County sees more recovering from virus

Almost half of the Warren County residents who tested positive for coronavirus have recovered.

Nine people have now recovered. Two more people tested positive, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 19, with 10 still sick.

In Washington County, there are still nine people sick with the virus and one recovered. None are hospitalized.

There were 16 Saratoga County residents hospitalized with the virus as of Monday afternoon, up two from Sunday. They are at five different hospitals. There were four more positive cases, for a total of 112.

Warren County officials said they have only a few residents with “moderate” symptoms, about 18% of the total cases they know about, including cases in which people are presumed positive but haven't been tested. One person who recovered also had moderate symptoms. Everyone else has had mild symptoms.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

But there are likely many more people sick with unconfirmed coronavirus, because there is no community testing for the virus.

Officials continued to warn that people must stay at home to stop spreading the virus and thus keep the hospitals from being overwhelmed.