Warren County sees more recovering from virus

Almost half of the Warren County residents who tested positive for coronavirus have recovered.
Nine people have now recovered. Two more people tested positive, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 19, with 10 still sick.
In Washington County, there are still nine people sick with the virus and one recovered. None are hospitalized.
There were 16 Saratoga County residents hospitalized with the virus as of Monday afternoon, up two from Sunday. They are at five different hospitals. There were four more positive cases, for a total of 112.
Warren County officials said they have only a few residents with “moderate” symptoms, about 18% of the total cases they know about, including cases in which people are presumed positive but haven't been tested. One person who recovered also had moderate symptoms. Everyone else has had mild symptoms.
But there are likely many more people sick with unconfirmed coronavirus, because there is no community testing for the virus.
Officials continued to warn that people must stay at home to stop spreading the virus and thus keep the hospitals from being overwhelmed.
“We are finding that cooperation with the request to stay home and avoid groups has not been met with the support that we hoped, and ask that the public please not underestimate the gravity of this health emergency,” the county said in a press release. “If you want to go outside, recreate alone or with your household members only. Go to the grocery store or other businesses that remain open by yourself, stay only as long as needed and make sure to wash hands afterward.”
To be clear, staying at home means that people cannot socialize outside by staying six feet apart. They should only risk being near other people for essential trips, such as picking up food or prescriptions.
Stores have also asked that people take the danger seriously and avoid bringing their children shopping if at all possible.
In addition, Warren County is asking contractors to help get their message to seasonal homeowners who are returning to the area. Those homeowners are asked to call Public Health at 518-761-6580 to discuss quarantine protocols and assistance that is available to them. Contractors who help open seasonal properties are asked to tell the residents to call Public Health.
