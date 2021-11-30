Warren County sees more occupancy tax funding requests than amount budgeted

QUEENSBURY — Local organizations have requested about $868,000 in occupancy tax funding from Warren County.

However, the problem is the county has only budgeted $600,000 to spend.

“We’ve got some hard choices to make,” said Johnsburg Supervisor Andrea Hogan, who is a member of the county’s Tourism and Occupancy Tax Coordination Committee. Organizations seeking funding offered brief presentations to the committee at its Nov. 23 meeting.

Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty agreed that some of the funding requests will have to be pared down.

The county had already allocated $50,000 to the Lake George Winter Carnival and $2,500 to the Hague fire tower trail, so the county has $547,500 left.

Tourism Director Joanne Conley pointed out that this list did not include some “big-ticket” requests that have not yet come from some organizations for events such as Ice Castles, the craft festival Christkindlmarkt and Winterfest.

Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Mike Wild said he is concerned that the county is not being prudent from a fiscal standpoint.

“We set a budget and then something comes up and something comes up and we exceed the budget,” he said.

Wild has suggested setting aside occupancy tax money in a reserve.

Geraghty agreed that the county does not stick to a budget. Officials act on the requests when they come in.

“Somebody makes a motion to give them the money. They give them the money. Then we’re in this (situation),” he said.

Earlier this year, the committee revised the process for deciding how events are awarded funding. Applications are evaluated on a 100-point scale.

Among the criteria is how effective an event is in drawing overnight visitors, increasing amenities that support guests and increasing regional visitation.

Other criteria are whether the organizers are effective in partnering with other hospitality businesses, whether they enhance local quality of life, provide regional employment opportunities and are financially self-sustaining.

Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer said the county should follow this process.

“I think all of these applications were cool events and they can use our money to promote Warren County. At this point, I don’t know which one we should be nickeling an diming and reducing by $5,000 or whatever it is,” she said.

County Treasurer Mike Swan reported that occupancy tax receipts through Nov. 12 were $5.383 million, which is an increase of 56% from 2020 at this time. Last year, receipts were down because of the pandemic.

However, it is a 28% increase over collections in 2019.

Braymer said perhaps the committee was too conservative with budgeting $600,000 in occupancy tax revenue to distribute.

The committee will meet again at noon on Dec. 7 to discuss the applications.

Organizations also provided brief updates.

Adirondack Balloon Festival President Mark Donahue said not having vendors because of the COVID-19 pandemic hurt the bottom line, but the organization got through it. Donahue reported that the local event is on the cusp of surpassing Albuquerque, New Mexico, to become the No. 2 festival in the nation.

Sasha Pardy, organizer of the Adirondack Wine and Food Festival, said she is looking to the return of the event after a two-year absence because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A new element will be for people to be able to rent private cabanas that can accommodate 10 people during the event at the Charles R. Wood Festival Commons.

“This will be an upscale experience for our area, and I think it will attract some people of a little bit higher income than we have already,” she said.

The event attracts a younger demographic, Pardy added.

Americade organizer Christian Dutcher said this year’s event was held outside as much as possible because of the pandemic.

“We are optimistic that the event will return to its prior size and scale,” he said.

He said the motorcycle community was excited to have the event, whose profile is changing to accommodate a younger rider who stays longer.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

