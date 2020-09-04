Warren County sees more community spread with fourth positive case in three days

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Glen Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Four people in three days have now caught coronavirus without doing anything that would be an obvious exposure, Warren County Health Services reported.

The fourth person tested positive Friday.

There is no common denominator among the four and contact tracers are still investigating in an effort to track back to the cause. They have arranged quarantines for people who had close contact with the person.

In general, Health Services said, the people testing positive were not wearing masks or social distancing before getting sick. Director Ginelle Jones appealed to the public to take those precautions.

Obvious exposures would include large parties, working at a nursing home, and having contact with other people who tested positive.

Also Friday:

Warren County reported one new case, for a total of 303 confirmed cases since March. There were no new recoveries, and nine people are currently ill. All of them are mildly ill, and none are hospitalized.

Washington County reported three people tested positive, for a total of 257 confirmed cases since March. Another three people recovered, for a total of 241 recoveries. There are three people currently ill and none are hospitalized.

Saratoga County reported 14 people tested positive, for a total of 905 confirmed cases. There were no new recoveries (there have been a total of 842 recoveries since March). There are 46 people currently sick, and two people are hospitalized, an increase of one.

In the northern Saratoga County towns, two Moreau residents are sick, an increase of one from Thursday, and two Wilton residents are sick.

Essex County reported that an Essex Center resident died of coronavirus. That is the eighth death in that outbreak. In addition, one more staff member tested positive, for a total of 32 workers. Only two are still sick. Of the 12 close contacts that tested positive, one more recovered, for a total of seven recoveries, and five are still sick. No new residents have tested positive. There were a total of 51 residents sickened, three of whom are hospitalized. Another resident is also hospitalized, and on Thursday was presumed to have COVID, but has now repeatedly tested negative and is no longer included in the cases counted in the outbreak.

The Capital Region reported 45 new cases Thursday, the latest day for which data was available. That was a positive test rate of 1.1%. The jump in cases was fueled by multiple counties that had a positive test result of more than 1%. Only three counties — Warren, Washington and Saratoga — were under the 1% benchmark for keeping the virus under control.

Albany County had 17 new cases, a positive test rate of 1.9%. Also at 1.9% was Columbia County, with four cases. Rensselaer County had a positive test rate of 1.6% with six cases, Greene County was at 1.5% with three cases, and Schenectady County was at 1% with eight cases. The rationale behind the 1% rate is that if a county tests enough people to get below 1%, it is likely catching most of the people who are positive. If the positive test rate climbs above 1%, it indicates that the county needs to test many more people.

Statewide, 864 people tested positive Thursday, the latest day for which data was available. That was a positive test rate of 0.92%.

There were 428 people hospitalized statewide with coronavirus Thursday, and five people died.

Locally, Saratoga Hospital reported one coronavirus patient and Glens Falls Hospital reported none.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com.

