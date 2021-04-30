Warren County sees lull in COVID-19 cases

Warren County had only two new coronavirus cases Friday, the lowest single-day total since Nov. 30.

“We are very happy to see that our case numbers have been declining as our vaccination numbers increase, but we ask that our Warren County residents continue to follow COVID-related safety protocols and not let their guard down,” Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones said in a statement. “We urge anyone who has not gotten a COVID vaccination yet to do so, because we still need to make progress on that front to bring this pandemic under control.”

More reopening

Starting on May 7, hair salons, barber shops and other personal care services can allow customers into the building up to 75% of capacity. That’s up from the current 50%.

"After a long and incredibly difficult fight, New York state is winning the war against COVID-19, and that means it's time to loosen some restrictions put in place to protect the public health and help our local businesses," Gov. Andrew Cuomo wrote in a statement.

School cases