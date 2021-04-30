Warren County sees lull in COVID-19 cases

Warren County had only two new coronavirus cases Friday, the lowest single-day total since Nov. 30.
“We are very happy to see that our case numbers have been declining as our vaccination numbers increase, but we ask that our Warren County residents continue to follow COVID-related safety protocols and not let their guard down,” Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones said in a statement. “We urge anyone who has not gotten a COVID vaccination yet to do so, because we still need to make progress on that front to bring this pandemic under control.”
More reopening
Starting on May 7, hair salons, barber shops and other personal care services can allow customers into the building up to 75% of capacity. That’s up from the current 50%.
"After a long and incredibly difficult fight, New York state is winning the war against COVID-19, and that means it's time to loosen some restrictions put in place to protect the public health and help our local businesses," Gov. Andrew Cuomo wrote in a statement.
School cases
The Cambridge Central School District ended up pivoting to virtual classes for grades 7 through 12 Friday after receiving word late Thursday of another case, in which the student was in the high school Thursday. Three other students tested positive after being in the high school as recently as Monday. School officials announced Friday that the high school will reopen May 3.
Friday’s cases
- Warren County reported two new cases, for a total of 3,339 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and 20 recoveries, for a total of 3,201 recoveries among confirmed cases. Three people are hospitalized, two fewer than Thursday, due to two discharges. One patient is in critical condition, and the other two are moderately ill. Four residents who are not hospitalized are also moderately ill. There are 70 people currently ill.
- Washington County did not report as of 7 p.m. on Friday.
- Saratoga County reported 25 new cases, for a total of 14,760 confirmed cases. The county reported 66 recoveries, for a total of 14,413 recoveries. There are 183 people currently ill and 14 are hospitalized, three fewer than Thursday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, new cases: one Wilton resident (for a total of 20).
- Still ill: five town of Corinth residents, three village of Corinth residents, one Hadley resident, 15 Moreau residents, eight Northumberland residents, five town of Saratoga residents, one Schuylerville resident, seven South Glens Falls residents and 19 Wilton residents.
- Recoveries: one Moreau resident, one Northumberland resident and one Victory resident.
- Essex County reported two new cases.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported 12 coronavirus patients, one less than on Thursday. Two patients are in intensive care and six people are no longer contagious, but not well enough to be discharged.
- Saratoga Hospital reported 10 coronavirus patients, three less than Thursday.
On Thursday, the most recent data that is available:
- The Capital Region reported 127 new cases, a positive test rate of 1.1%, which decreased the weekly average at 1.5%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 1.5%, which kept the weekly average at 1.4%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 3%, which increased the weekly average to 1.8%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 1%, which decreased the weekly average to 1.6%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 0.6%, which increased the weekly average to 1.5%.
- Statewide, 3,868 people tested positive for the virus on Thursday, a positive test rate of 1.76%. A total of 2,837 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 and 44 people died.
