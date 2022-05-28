Warren County sees decline in daily case total

Warren County Health Services reported 26 new COVID cases on Saturday, nine of which stemmed from home tests, which is a decrease of 18 from Friday.

The county’s seven-day positivity rate was 7.1%.

Health Services reported that there have been 199 total new cases over the past five days in Warren County.

Warren County Health Services is hosting a Moderna booster vaccine clinic at the Warren County Human Services Building on Tuesday. The clinic runs from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Registration is required. For more information and registration links, visit the county’s COVID hub site.

Warren County’s vaccination rate was reported at 75.7% on Saturday, according to state vaccination data, with 80.4% of the county’s population receiving at least one dose.

The county has had 65.5% of eligible residents receive a booster dose of the vaccine.

Washington County

Washington County did not update its daily COVID statistics on Saturday, and state data had not been updated from the previous day as of late Saturday afternoon.

Washington County’s vaccination rate was 64.2%, according to the most recent state vaccination data on Saturday, with 67.7% of residents receiving at least one dose.

Washington County has had 60.4% of its eligible residents receive a booster dose of the vaccine.

Saratoga County

State data was not updated on Saturday. According to the most recent data, Saratoga County had 100 residents test positive for COVID-19 out of 1,060 administered tests.

The county’s vaccination rate was 75.3%, with 80.4% of residents receiving at least one dose.

According to state data, 66.8% of eligible Saratoga County residents have received a booster dose of the vaccine.

Capital Region

Warren County Health Services reported that there were 174 COVID-related hospitalizations throughout the Capital Region on Saturday.

State data had not been updated from Friday, when the Capital Region had a seven-day positivity rate of 10.2%.

