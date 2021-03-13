Warren County sees COVID-19 uptick, reporting 121 active active cases

Warren County Health Services on Saturday reported 121 residents were sick with the coronavirus, the highest number of active cases the county has seen in nearly a month.
The 121 active cases is the most Warren County has seen since Feb. 17 and indicates that community spread is on the rise following weeks of declining caseload, Health Services said.
The county reported 13 new cases on Saturday, all of which stemmed from community spread. Workplace exposure also continues to be a problem in the county.
Seven cases reported between Thursday and Friday have been linked to a business in Queensbury. Health Services did not provide the name of the business, but said no public exposures have been linked to it.
The seven cases involve Warren County residents and those from a neighboring county.
Some residents have also ignored protocols on household gatherings, resulting in 12 new cases in recent days, Health Services said.
Four people were hospitalized, including one person in critical condition and three that are considered moderately ill. The remaining 117 cases are all said to be mildly ill.
Vaccine efforts
Health Services held two vaccine clinics on Saturday, including a second-dose clinic for essential workers that had 300 appointments.
Warren/Hamilton Counties Office for the Aging and Health Services also hosted a vaccine clinic for those in the 60-and-over population at SUNY Adirondack, which had 1,100 appointments. The clinic was sponsored by Kinney Drugs.
The county is still waiting to learn how many doses it will be receiving next week.
A total of 19,316 Warren County residents have received their first dose of the vaccine, and 9,610 residents have been fully inoculated.
Saturday’s statistics
- Warren County reported 13 new cases, for a total of 2,819 confirmed cases. The county reported nine recoveries, but 121 residents are still sick. Four people are hospitalized, including one person who is in critical condition and three others who are moderately ill. The remaining 117 cases all have a moderate illness, according to Health Services.
- Washington County reported its numbers from Friday: 15 new cases, for a total of 2,175 confirmed cases, and eight recoveries. There were 80 people ill and four were hospitalized.
- Saratoga and Essex counties do not report publicly on the weekend.
On Friday, the most recent day this data is available:
- The Capital Region reported 180 new cases, a positive test rate of 1.5%, which decreased the weekly average to 1.8%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 2.4%, which decreased the weekly average to 1.6%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 1.7%, which decreased the weekly average to 1.8%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 1.9%, which kept the weekly average at 2.2%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 2.1%, which increased the weekly average to 1.9%.
- Statewide, 6,600 people tested positive for the virus, a positive test rate of 2.92%. A total of 4,617 people were hospitalized with coronavirus and 77 people died.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.