Warren County sees COVID-19 uptick, reporting 121 active active cases

Warren County Health Services on Saturday reported 121 residents were sick with the coronavirus, the highest number of active cases the county has seen in nearly a month.

The 121 active cases is the most Warren County has seen since Feb. 17 and indicates that community spread is on the rise following weeks of declining caseload, Health Services said.

The county reported 13 new cases on Saturday, all of which stemmed from community spread. Workplace exposure also continues to be a problem in the county.

Seven cases reported between Thursday and Friday have been linked to a business in Queensbury. Health Services did not provide the name of the business, but said no public exposures have been linked to it.

The seven cases involve Warren County residents and those from a neighboring county.

Some residents have also ignored protocols on household gatherings, resulting in 12 new cases in recent days, Health Services said.

Four people were hospitalized, including one person in critical condition and three that are considered moderately ill. The remaining 117 cases are all said to be mildly ill.

Vaccine efforts