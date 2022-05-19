Warren County sees a spike on Thursday in daily COVID cases

Warren County Health Services reported 101 new COVID cases on Thursday, 46 of which stemmed from at-home test results.

Thursday's count of new COVID cases is a spike, as the county's rolling five-day average of new cases is 77.

Health Services said there are currently 11 county residents hospitalized, one more than Wednesday's report.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for Warren County is 10%.

Health Services reported an increase in COVID-19 levels found in the most recent wastewater sampling report at the Glens Falls wastewater treatment plant on Monday.

Glens Falls Hospital has 25 COVID patients in-house, with none in the ICU, according to hospital spokesperson Ray Agnew.

Washington County

As of Thursday, there were 40 new COVID cases out of 367 administered tests, according to state data.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate in Washington County is 11.2%.

Saratoga County

The seven-day rolling positivity of Saratoga County is 14.3%, according to county data.

There have been 975 new COVID cases in the last seven days in Saratoga County.

As of Thursday, there were 164 new COVID cases out of 1,140 administered tests, according to state data.

Elsewhere

There were 810 new COVID cases out of 1,488 administered tests in the Capital Region as of Thursday.

As of Thursday, there were 232 COVID patients throughout Capital Region hospitals, five more than Wednesday's report, according to Warren County Health Services.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the Capital Region is 12.6%, while statewide, that rate is 7.7%, according to state data.

The rate of hospitalizations in the Capital Region has remained steady in the last few days, according to Saratoga County data.

Drew Wardle is a reporter for The Post-Star. You can contact him at 518-681-7343 or email him at dwardle@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.