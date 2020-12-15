Warren County seeks to restore withheld occupancy tax money to towns

Warren County supervisors are planning to restore occupancy tax funds withheld from towns as the revenue picture has brightened.
The Occupancy Tax Coordination Committee endorsed a proposal on Monday to restore the funding.
Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty, the county’s budget officer, told the committee that he was comfortable restoring 75% of the money that was due to be given to the various municipalities.
The supervisors in September had voted to withhold occupancy tax funding due the municipalities as part of a 2015 spending plan because of declining revenues in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Restoring three-quarters of the funds means $303,750 would be distributed. The town and village of Lake George would each get $56,250, $45,000 each for Bolton ad Queensbury and $11,250 for the eight other towns and the city of Glens Falls.
Final figures on occupancy tax revenue have not come in. However, Geraghty said he is confident that the number will be better than what it currently is, especially with money from short-term rentals due to come in.
“I think our number at the end of 2019 will be better than what we’re showing today. We won’t fully recover. I’m comfortable making amendments to this budget,” he said.
Treasurer Mike Swan said Warren County has collected about $3.71 million in occupancy tax revenue through Dec. 11. In 2019, the county had collected about $4.366 million at that point.
Swan said he expects much of the short-term rental money to come in January.
Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore said he anticipated that the county would collect another $300,000 in occupancy tax revenues before the end of the year, which would bring the total to about $4 million.
Geraghty said no other programs would be cut and that includes money for the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce and Convention Visitors Bureau, the Hague fire tower project, Cool Insuring Arena and the fight against invasive species.
Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer said she was disappointed that the resolution was brought to the committee with no notice. She also accused Geraghty of making a political move.
Braymer said no structural changes to the occupancy tax program were done.
“We didn’t review anything. We didn’t make any changes. We didn’t try to come up with a regional plan. We’re just going back to the old plan,” he said. “We should be looking at what our Tourism Department can be doing in a broader regional approach.”
Geraghty said some of the towns really need this money in order to go forward with events in 2021.
Bolton Supervisor Ron Conover, who has been very vocal on this issue, said the original projection for occupancy tax was $3 million, which was very conservative. He knew that the figure would be higher and could be upward of $4 million.
“I have no understanding to why some of the supervisors would want to hold the towns hostage,” he said.
Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Brad Magowan called it a “political” move to bring this matter before the committee at the last minute. He wanted to wait until the county had hard numbers.
“Another one or two months is not going to kill all these towns. I hate to rush,” he said.
Conover pointed out that all revenues are based upon projections.
“We have almost a $160 million county budget that works on anticipated revenue. We don’t know what the sales tax is going to be 2021. We estimated based upon experiences and taking a conservative approach,” he said.
Geraghty said it was not a political stunt.
“I thought it was proper to work out something and do a compromise,” he said.
Conover said that the county should not forget from where the funds come. Communities like Bolton and Lake George are 100% focused on tourism, he said.
He said that Glens Falls receives more funding with Cool Insuring Arena, $250,000, than Bolton does and he is happy that is the case.
Conover said the county agreed to revisit the issue if the revenue picture improved.
Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Mike Wild agreed that it is time to take a regional approach to tourism and how the towns are supported.
“How do we support the major events and how do we have some money left over to do the strategic work,” he said.
Conover said the county should use additional revenues to fund the strategic planning and not hold up this funding any longer.
Queensbury Supervisor John Strough said that some people are always advocating for new approaches.
“You know what? New isn’t always going to be better,” he said.
The committee approved the plan and voted to send it to the Finance Committee for its review.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.