Warren County seeks to restore withheld occupancy tax money to towns

Bolton Supervisor Ron Conover, who has been very vocal on this issue, said the original projection for occupancy tax was $3 million, which was very conservative. He knew that the figure would be higher and could be upward of $4 million.

“I have no understanding to why some of the supervisors would want to hold the towns hostage,” he said.

Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Brad Magowan called it a “political” move to bring this matter before the committee at the last minute. He wanted to wait until the county had hard numbers.

“Another one or two months is not going to kill all these towns. I hate to rush,” he said.

Conover pointed out that all revenues are based upon projections.

“We have almost a $160 million county budget that works on anticipated revenue. We don’t know what the sales tax is going to be 2021. We estimated based upon experiences and taking a conservative approach,” he said.

Geraghty said it was not a political stunt.

“I thought it was proper to work out something and do a compromise,” he said.