Warren County seeks to make upgrades to Countryside Nursing Home

QUEENSBURY — Warren County officials may apply for a grant to help fund $1.5 million in much-needed upgrades to the Countryside Adult Home in Warrensburg.

County Planner Wayne Lamothe said the state is making grants of $300,000 to upgrade public facilities.

Among the work that needs to be done at the 48-bed home is repairing or replacing unit ventilators, exhaust fans and building pumps; repairing the steel railing bases at the stairs; installing a dedicated concrete walkway; and replacing the electrical generator and fire alarm system, according to a 2019 study done by Beardsley Architects and Engineers and Jade Stone Engineering.

Other projects that should be undertaken are investigation of the condition of the concrete slab in the living room and of a sloping floor and addition of a water softening system.

Lamothe said the county could tap $250,000 from its reserves and bond the remaining cost.

“Here’s an opportunity to invest in Countryside. It will take a million (dollars) from the board to get $300,000 of grant money,” he said at last week’s Board of Supervisors Executive Committee meeting.