Warren County seeks to make upgrades to Countryside Nursing Home

QUEENSBURY — Warren County officials may apply for a grant to help fund $1.5 million in much-needed upgrades to the Countryside Adult Home in Warrensburg.
County Planner Wayne Lamothe said the state is making grants of $300,000 to upgrade public facilities.
Among the work that needs to be done at the 48-bed home is repairing or replacing unit ventilators, exhaust fans and building pumps; repairing the steel railing bases at the stairs; installing a dedicated concrete walkway; and replacing the electrical generator and fire alarm system, according to a 2019 study done by Beardsley Architects and Engineers and Jade Stone Engineering.
Other projects that should be undertaken are investigation of the condition of the concrete slab in the living room and of a sloping floor and addition of a water softening system.
Lamothe said the county could tap $250,000 from its reserves and bond the remaining cost.
“Here’s an opportunity to invest in Countryside. It will take a million (dollars) from the board to get $300,000 of grant money,” he said at last week’s Board of Supervisors Executive Committee meeting.
Warren County should only move forward if it receives the grant, Lamothe said. One of the conditions of the funding is that the county must complete all the work that needs to be done.
County Treasurer Mike Swan cautioned that the project would add to the county’s debt payments. Warren County already planned to bond $5 million for road paving and infrastructure projects, including repairs to a retaining wall in Bolton near The Sagamore resort, which, if it were to fail, would lead to sewage getting into Lake George.
Supervisors supported moving the request to apply for the grant for Countryside to the full board. Lake George Supervisor Dennis Dickinson said it was a “no-brainer.”
“I think this is one of our premier facilities in the county, and I’ve always said that two of the main things you should be doing as supervisor is taking care of the old people and taking care of the young people,” he said.
Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty also supported the project.
“It’s an aging facility. If you don’t invest in it, it’s going to cost us a lot more in the future,” he said.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.