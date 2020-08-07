Warren County seeks to increase lagging Census response

It's too early to say what the new districts will look, but New Yorkers — particularly those upstate — will likely see changes.

Warren County has lost 1,769 residents, or 2.7% of its population, since 2010, according to Census estimates.

"It's sort of self-sabotaging for people to not be responding to the Census," Frankenfeld

Difficulties in counting

In Hague, a small rural community in the Adirondacks, town officials have done everything from sending emails to posting on social media in a bid to increase the response rate, but nothing has worked, said Edna Frasier, the town's supervisor.

"We don't know what else to do," she said.

Frasier said many in the town simply don't understand the importance of an accurate count, but noted the coronavirus pandemic has also complicated efforts.

"I just don't know how to get the people to do what they should do and get this filled out," she said.

Census forms were supposed to be hand-delivered to residents in rural areas back in March, but the state shut down the same week those outreach efforts were scheduled to begin, Frankenfeld said.