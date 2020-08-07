Warren County seeks to increase lagging Census response

If you hear a knock on your door next week, it's could be because you haven't completed the Census.
Enumerators from the U.S. Census Bureau will begin going door-to-door Monday asking anyone who hasn't completed the short survey to fill out the form in person. This is part of a last-ditch effort to get an accurate population count that will determine how billions of dollars in federal funding is distributed and could alter the state's political landscape.
"We know that most people don't like someone to just show up at their doorstep to collect Census information, so if people would like to avoid that, they can still call or fill out the Census online or by mail," said Sarah Frankenfeld, the county's Census coordinator.
But based on response rates, there's going to be a lot of door-knocking in Warren County.
The decennial count of the country's population has been underway since March in New York, but the state is reporting a self-response rate of just 59% as of Aug. 5. That's 4 percentage points behind the national average of 63%.
In Warren County, the response rate is even worse — 52%, with some communities lagging even further behind.
The towns of Bolton and Hague were reporting a 25% self-response rate as of Aug. 5. Lake George is at 38%, Lake Luzerne at 46%.
"The goal is to get to 100% of the people counted," Frankenfeld said.
But the coronavirus pandemic has created a number of challenges to the state's Census efforts, which has only complicated things in Warren County. And a newly shortened federal deadline to complete the count has some people worried that many will be left uncounted.
The state's declining population, coupled with a $30 billion deficit over the next two years, has exacerbated the importance of an accurate count, Frankenfeld said.
"Every household that doesn't respond has lost money, and has lost representation for Warren County," she said.
A need for accuracy
The state receives billions each year in federal money, which helps fund local governments, emergency operations and schools, including those in Warren County.
But without an accurate population count, money that should be going to Warren County may end up somewhere else. The effects would last until the next Census in 2030.
"We can't afford to lose this money because people aren't responding," Frankenfeld said.
And funding is only part of what makes the Census important.
The count also determines who will represent residents in Congress and in Albany, since district lines are redrawn following the count, based on population figures.
It's too early to say what the new districts will look, but New Yorkers — particularly those upstate — will likely see changes.
Warren County has lost 1,769 residents, or 2.7% of its population, since 2010, according to Census estimates.
"It's sort of self-sabotaging for people to not be responding to the Census," Frankenfeld
Difficulties in counting
In Hague, a small rural community in the Adirondacks, town officials have done everything from sending emails to posting on social media in a bid to increase the response rate, but nothing has worked, said Edna Frasier, the town's supervisor.
"We don't know what else to do," she said.
Frasier said many in the town simply don't understand the importance of an accurate count, but noted the coronavirus pandemic has also complicated efforts.
"I just don't know how to get the people to do what they should do and get this filled out," she said.
Census forms were supposed to be hand-delivered to residents in rural areas back in March, but the state shut down the same week those outreach efforts were scheduled to begin, Frankenfeld said.
The county also partnered with local libraries, so residents could complete the Census online, but many have yet to invite the public in over concerns pertaining to the coronavirus.
A lack of funding has added to the problems.
Warren County was in line to receive $100,000 in state funding to help with Census outreach, but the payment was delayed over revenue concerns created by the pandemic.
Frankenfeld said the state will now allocate around $50,000 in outreach funding. The money will be used to create ad campaigns and set up tables throughout the county to remind people to complete the Census.
A shortened timeline
A lack of state funding isn't the only concern Frankenfeld has.
President Donald Trump announced this week the deadline to complete the Census will be Sept. 30, a month earlier than expected.
That would cut the door-to-door efforts by the Census Bureau by 31 days.
The order will likely be challenged in court, but if it stands, it could be devastating to the county's efforts, she said.
Much of the county is rural and households are spread out, making it harder to reach residents who haven't been counted.
"Having a shortened time frame means less time for the enumeration period to happen, which means the risk that Census employees won't be able to make it to every household that doesn't respond," Frankenfeld said.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
