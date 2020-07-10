Warren County seeks to buy mobile brinemaking tank

QUEENSBURY — Warren County is considering the purchase of a mobile brine tank to help municipalities reduce use of salt and sand on roads in winter.
Public Works Commissioner Kevin Hajos said the truck would be used throughout the county. Each town would participate in funding it.
Hajos said that pretreating the roads with the brine saltwater mixture before a storm would give local towns a couple of hours before they would have to go out and plow the roads. It would save on labor costs and reduce the use of salt and sand.
Salt used on the roads can get into bodies of water, which can put sodium in the water supply and corrode pipes.
Not just Lake George, but other water bodies such as Lake Luzerne, Schroon Lake and Brant Lake, would benefit from the reduction of salt in the roadways, Hajos said.
Lake George Park Commission Executive Director David Wick has been reaching out to town supervisors to request $5,000 each toward the project.
“I would hope a lot of towns would jump on board. I know $5,000 in today’s time is probably significant in anybody’s budget, but having that brine and ability to pretreat their roads would be a cost savings in the long run,” Hajos said at a recent meeting of the Public Works Committee.
The county’s Planning Department has identified $72,000 in grant funds that could be used for the project.
A lot of town highway officials got upset this year when he informed them they had to remove sand from the roadways, Hajos said.
Wick is also reaching out to Washington County towns, because they already use brine, according to Hajos. They have tanks to store the material but no way to produce it.
The Fund for Lake George has offered to cover the cost of an additional stationary brine tank for the county. That would be used for towns to fill their tanks.
“I told them we would be interested,” he said.
Hajos said he believes buying the mobile unit is a good step.
“I think it’s a positive direction in reducing costs and doing something for the environment that we’ve all been trying to achieve for years,” he said.
Bolton Supervisor Ronald Conover praised Hajos for the work he has done to move the project forward.
“There’s no question it’s good for the environment. It reduces cost. I like the idea of affording all of the towns the opportunity to take advantage of it,” he said.
Local communities were scrambling in January when the brine supplier for the Department of Public Works, as well as the towns of Bolton and Hague, stopped producing it and the company was sold.
Hajos said he has spoken with the new owners and the cost of the material is likely going to be double or triple its previous price of about 25 cents per gallon.
County officials have said previously that they can make brine for about 6 cents per gallon.
