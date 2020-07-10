Warren County seeks to buy mobile brinemaking tank

QUEENSBURY — Warren County is considering the purchase of a mobile brine tank to help municipalities reduce use of salt and sand on roads in winter.

Public Works Commissioner Kevin Hajos said the truck would be used throughout the county. Each town would participate in funding it.

Hajos said that pretreating the roads with the brine saltwater mixture before a storm would give local towns a couple of hours before they would have to go out and plow the roads. It would save on labor costs and reduce the use of salt and sand.

Salt used on the roads can get into bodies of water, which can put sodium in the water supply and corrode pipes.

Not just Lake George, but other water bodies such as Lake Luzerne, Schroon Lake and Brant Lake, would benefit from the reduction of salt in the roadways, Hajos said.

Lake George Park Commission Executive Director David Wick has been reaching out to town supervisors to request $5,000 each toward the project.

“I would hope a lot of towns would jump on board. I know $5,000 in today’s time is probably significant in anybody’s budget, but having that brine and ability to pretreat their roads would be a cost savings in the long run,” Hajos said at a recent meeting of the Public Works Committee.