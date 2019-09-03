Warren County is the first county in the state to propose adding fertility services to its health insurance plan, matching a new state law that doesn’t apply to the county.
Since Warren County is self-insured, it did not have to add the new service that the state has required.
But adding it might help the county recruit and keep employees, said county Administrator Ryan Moore.
“We think it’s the right thing to do,” he said.
The plan covers fertility preservation in cases of medical procedures that put fertility in jeopardy, removes existing age restrictions for artificial insemination and adding three cycles of in vitro fertilization.
“It’s a way to do right by our employees whose lives could be changed by this,” Moore said. “I’m super excited about it.”
He also thinks the policy could draw in good job candidates.
“I’m hopeful it will result in some highly qualified people coming here, who wouldn’t otherwise do that,” he said.
He expects the demand for IVF to increase over time as more people put off pregnancy and then find they’ve waited too long.
“Especially for millennials, you have people putting career before focusing on family,” he said. “It allows us to adapt to that.”
It will cost about $150,000 to add the services to the county’s insurance.
“That just shows you the financial benefit of offering it through pre-existing agreements between insurers and providers,” he said. “We’ve had friends go through this — it’s super expensive. It’s a lot less expensive for us to do it in a contract.”
The county Board of Supervisors approved the change in committee last week and will vote on it at the regular September board meeting.
As of now, according to the state, Warren County is the first to voluntarily add the new services.
As of Jan. 1, private employers with at least 100 full-time staff must cover three cycles of IVF.
All commercial insurance plans must cover fertility preservation in any case in which a medical procedure could damage fertility.
Neither rule applies to self-insured government agencies.
