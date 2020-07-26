Warren County seeks public comment on waste plan

QUEENSBURY — Warren County is seeking public comment on its draft plan to manage waste in the coming years.

Public Works Commissioner Kevin Hajos said one of the key recommendations is to require each town to report back to the county how much waste and recyclable material they are generating and provide a breakdown of their annual cost to dispose of waste.

The county is going to come up with some type of spreadsheet to make it easier for the towns to report their costs and revenues.

Among some of the other recommendations are to procure long-term contracts for the sale of recyclables; encourage unit-based pricing at municipally operated transfer stations; hold seminars for residents and businesses to demonstrate ways to reduce waste generation; provide recycling receptacles at public events; and develop or enhance recycling programs located within municipal buildings, according to the report.

“It’s a very good plan. It provides a lot of information. It also provides very detailed recommendations and time frames,” Hajos said a recent Public Works Committee meeting.

Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer said it is beneficial for the county to update the plan to include more recent developments in the solid waste and recycling industry.