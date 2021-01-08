Warren County seeks proposals for new uses at the fairgrounds

WARRENSBURG — Warren County has issued a request for proposals, seeking new uses for the 22-acre Warren County Fairgrounds property along the Schroon River.
The request seeks ideas from people or businesses interested in leasing or renting the property, located off Schroon River Road, according to a news release.
The property has been owned by the county since 1826 and has had a variety of uses over the years, including as the site of the Warrensburg Bike Rally and the Warren County Youth Fair.
Adirondack Safari offered upscale summer camping, known as “glamping,” at the property since 2017 but did not operate this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The fairgrounds has a stage, three pavilions, restrooms, barns and parking and open acreage. County officials believe the property has unrealized potential and are hoping to find a new tenant or tenants or a series of events to generate more revenue.
They will also consider proposals to rent the property for a full season, partial season and for one-day events.
“The Warren County Fairgrounds are a public asset, and we believe they could be better utilized to promote economic activity and provide enjoyment to residents and visitors alike,” county Administrator Ryan Moore said in a news release.
“As we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, we will take every step we can to rejuvenate our local economy and the fairgrounds will play an important part in those efforts. We invite any and all who have ideas for the fairgrounds to step forward and offer them. Let’s think outside the box and have some fun in reimagining this asset,” he said.
County Public Works Superintendent Kevin Hajos said the location of the fairgrounds in the southern Adirondacks, just north of Lake George, puts it close to tourist destinations and population centers.
“It is an easy route from the interstate and includes some semi-secluded acreage next to the gorgeous Schroon River,” Hajos said.
For more information on the property, visit the link on the Warren County Department of Public Works website at www.warrencountydpw.com.
Anyone interested in using the site is asked to respond to the request for proposals by Feb. 25. For information, email Julie Butler, Warren County’s purchasing agent, at butlerj@warrencountyny.gov.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.