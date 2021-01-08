Warren County seeks proposals for new uses at the fairgrounds

WARRENSBURG — Warren County has issued a request for proposals, seeking new uses for the 22-acre Warren County Fairgrounds property along the Schroon River.

The request seeks ideas from people or businesses interested in leasing or renting the property, located off Schroon River Road, according to a news release.

The property has been owned by the county since 1826 and has had a variety of uses over the years, including as the site of the Warrensburg Bike Rally and the Warren County Youth Fair.

Adirondack Safari offered upscale summer camping, known as “glamping,” at the property since 2017 but did not operate this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fairgrounds has a stage, three pavilions, restrooms, barns and parking and open acreage. County officials believe the property has unrealized potential and are hoping to find a new tenant or tenants or a series of events to generate more revenue.

They will also consider proposals to rent the property for a full season, partial season and for one-day events.