Warren County seeks project ideas for stimulus funding

QUEENSBURY — Warren County has launched a new website to solicit ideas for projects to use stimulus funds.

The county’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Advisory Committee is working to determine how best to allocate the $12.4 million in federal ARPA funding that is being designated for Warren County to help the community recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and become more resilient going forward.

Part of the process has included outreach to the community through the Advisory Committee, which is continuing to meet periodically.

In addition, Warren County has created a new website where organizations and residents can submit ideas for use of funding, subject to the funding use criteria established by the U.S. Treasury.

People are asked to visit https://public.warrencountyny.gov/home/ARPA2Survey.a5w to complete a form with details of their project proposal so it can be reviewed by the committee.

“Warren County is home to many organizations that contribute greatly to our quality of life,” said Kevin Geraghty, chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, in a news release. “We would like to hear from their representatives and anyone else who thinks they have a project or idea that merits consideration for use of this funding to help us bounce back from the impact of the pandemic, and be stronger for the future.”

Submission of a proposal does not guarantee funding. ARPA Advisory Committee members may reach out to those making submissions for additional information about their proposals.

Anyone with questions is asked to email Ethan Gaddy at gaddye@warrencountyny.gov, who is one of the Warren County Planning Department liaisons to this ARPA Advisory Committee program.

The ARPA Advisory Committee’s next public meeting is Tuesday at 3 p.m. at the Warren County Municipal Center. Those interested can attend in person, or watch the meeting livestreamed at https://www.youtube.com/c/WarrenCountyNewYork.

