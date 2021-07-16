Warren County seeks input on how to spend stimulus money

QUEENSBURY — Warren County will be putting a survey on its website next week to get residents' input on how to spend federal stimulus money.

“We’re asking them for their thoughts on how we can best utilize the approximately $12 million coming into Warren County,” said Rachel Seeber, chairwoman of the county Board of Supervisors, on Friday.

The county will provide printed copies of the survey at the Warren County Municipal Center for people who do not have online access.

Information on the website will detail how the money can be spent.

Funding from the American Rescue Plan can be used to pay for expenses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic and to make up for shortfalls in government revenues. It can also be used to upgrade water, sewer and broadband infrastructure. The government can also use the funds for projects to address homelessness, child care, health care and educational disparities and tp assist small businesses.

The various suggestions will be compiled in a spreadsheet that can be put on the website and shared with the board.

Warren County Treasurer Mike Swan and Stony Creek Supervisor Frank Thomas will serve as the public liaisons on the use of federal stimulus dollars.