Warren County seeks help to grow tourism economy

QUEENSBURY — The Warren County Tourism Committee has signed off on the idea to hire a consultant to find out how to expand the tourism economy year-round.
The Tourism Committee also approved sending a request for proposals for a tourism consultant to the full board.
The Hospitality Communications Group, a coalition of local hospitality business, has been asking the county to do a study. Mark Behan, of Behan Communications, has been advocating for the group.
The goal of the consultant would be to prepare a report looking at how other communities have expanded their tourism season. Among some of the communities mentioned in the request for proposals draft are Cape Cod, Massachusetts; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Hershey, Pennsylvania; and Hampton Beach, New Hampshire.
“We’re looking at data on the most successful destinations with which we compete to see what their practices are and to benchmark our numbers against theirs,” Behan said.
Johnsburg Supervisor Andrea Hogan asked if this data can be gleaned from any existing information.
Behan said this type of information has not been included in any previous studies.
The group is reviewing those previous studies to see if there are any useful recommendations.
Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer asked how the county is going to pay for the study and how much it would cost.
Behan said he believes it should be a public-private partnership. He did not have a ballpark figure. He said he hesitated to offer a cost estimate because consultants would think they have to shoot for that figure.
Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Doug Beaty, majority leader, said he understood that counties are reluctant to share information about their success stories.
Behan said the consultant would likely obtain the information from a variety of sources including industry experts and local businesses in those communities.
Still, Beaty wondered about comparing Hershey to a place like Warren County. Each community has its own unique assets, he said.
Behan said the local hospitality group is not looking for an inventory of what communities have, but rather how various tourism initiatives are performing and whether communities are doing anything differently than Warren County.
They are striving for information to put themselves at a competitive advantage, he said.
The committee referred the matter to the full Board of Supervisors.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.