Warren County seeks help to grow tourism economy

Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer asked how the county is going to pay for the study and how much it would cost.

Behan said he believes it should be a public-private partnership. He did not have a ballpark figure. He said he hesitated to offer a cost estimate because consultants would think they have to shoot for that figure.

Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Doug Beaty, majority leader, said he understood that counties are reluctant to share information about their success stories.

Behan said the consultant would likely obtain the information from a variety of sources including industry experts and local businesses in those communities.

Still, Beaty wondered about comparing Hershey to a place like Warren County. Each community has its own unique assets, he said.

Behan said the local hospitality group is not looking for an inventory of what communities have, but rather how various tourism initiatives are performing and whether communities are doing anything differently than Warren County.

They are striving for information to put themselves at a competitive advantage, he said.

The committee referred the matter to the full Board of Supervisors.

