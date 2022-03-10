Warren County seeks drivers for senior meal delivery

QUEENSBURY — Volunteer numbers for Warren County's senior meal delivery program have decreased due to the pandemic.

The Warren-Hamilton Counties Office for the Aging has the goal of getting back to delivering meals to homebound seniors five days a week as it did prior to the emergence of COVID-19.

The agency currently only has volunteers for three days.

The Office for the Aging is seeking additional volunteers to achieve that goal. Due to COVID-19, the number of volunteers for the program has dwindled, as many of them were older retirees who are at a greater risk.

Warrensburg Supervisor and Chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors Kevin Geraghty expressed gratitude to those who have volunteered for the program.

"Our senior meal program is an important lifeline for many residents," he said. "And our benevolent team of volunteers have been the backbone of the meal delivery effort."

The Office for the Aging is particularly searching for volunteer drivers in the Glens Falls, Queensbury and Lake George areas. Access to a vehicle and late morning and early afternoon availability on weekdays are a must, according to a news release.

Volunteer staff are able to provide socialization to seniors.

The Office for the Aging also has paid positions available at senior meal sites. Information regarding those positions can be found at warrencountyny.gov/vaf.

Anyone interested in volunteering can email parkd@warrencountyny.gov or call 518-761-6347.

