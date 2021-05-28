Warren County seeks dismissal of civil rights lawsuit by fired employee

QUEENSBURY — Warren County has filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit by an employee alleging her civil rights were violated when she was fired.
In March, Ilana “Laney” Morgan filed a $1.5 million lawsuit against Warren County in U.S. District Court.
Morgan was suspended in December 2018, following accusations she used her position as a paralegal in the county attorney’s office to obtain information about a property that was being foreclosed upon, so her boyfriend could determine whether he wanted to buy it.
Morgan was fired in March 2019 on the grounds of misconduct and incompetence.
She appealed the decision to the Appellate Division of state Supreme Court, which ruled that then-County Attorney Mary Kissane should not have been as involved as she was in the disciplinary process, because Morgan was an employee in her office.
Kissane brought the charges, appointed the hearing officer, testified as a witness at the hearing and made the ultimate recommendation to fire Morgan.
The court sent the case back to the county for further proceedings.
Lawyer Earl Redding, representing the county, filed a motion in federal court to dismiss on Tuesday, saying Morgan’s due process rights were not violated. Morgan went through the process and won, and the matter is back in the county’s hands, Redding argues.
“In this case, plaintiff successfully challenged her discipline in state court through an Article 78 proceeding. The Appellate Division annulled the decision and remanded the matter. She has been afforded full relief. There is no independent due process cause of action,” Redding wrote.
In addition, Redding said Morgan has not proven her rights were infringed upon because of a government policy or custom.
“Plaintiff does not set forth any allegations to support a finding that the disciplinary procedure employed in her case was the result of a policy or custom of the county,” Redding wrote.
A hearing on the matter is scheduled for July 1 at 10 a.m.
Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.