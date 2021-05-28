Warren County seeks dismissal of civil rights lawsuit by fired employee

QUEENSBURY — Warren County has filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit by an employee alleging her civil rights were violated when she was fired.

In March, Ilana “Laney” Morgan filed a $1.5 million lawsuit against Warren County in U.S. District Court.

Morgan was suspended in December 2018, following accusations she used her position as a paralegal in the county attorney’s office to obtain information about a property that was being foreclosed upon, so her boyfriend could determine whether he wanted to buy it.

Morgan was fired in March 2019 on the grounds of misconduct and incompetence.

She appealed the decision to the Appellate Division of state Supreme Court, which ruled that then-County Attorney Mary Kissane should not have been as involved as she was in the disciplinary process, because Morgan was an employee in her office.

Kissane brought the charges, appointed the hearing officer, testified as a witness at the hearing and made the ultimate recommendation to fire Morgan.

The court sent the case back to the county for further proceedings.