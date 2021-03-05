Warren County seeks coordinator to attract new events

QUEENSBURY — Warren County plans to add an events coordinator to attract new events and track the success of existing ones.
Tourism Director Joanne Conley said the new employee would come up with a regional events strategy.
The person would also be responsible for measuring how effective the events are in bringing visitors to the region and generating occupancy tax revenue.
Some of the larger events, such as the Adirondack Wine and Food Festival, are able to collect data on their return on investment, she said.
“Some of the smaller events struggle with that,” she said at a recent county Tourism Committee meeting.
Conley said the position would not overlap with work done by the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce and Convention Visitors Bureau. That organization focuses on attracting meetings, conventions and weddings to the area.
The salary for the position is $61,850.
Some members of the Tourism Committee expressed concern about adding staff to the department. Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Mike Wild said the Tourism Department has a $1 million budget for salary and benefits.
Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty, chairman of the committee, said the goal is to bring in revenue.
“It would raise our occupancy tax revenues to the county, and the position would pay for itself,” he said.
Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Rachel Seeber said Lake Luzerne Supervisor Gene Merlino suggested the position be created.
The Tourism, Personnel and Finance committees signed off on it and sent it to the full board.
County Administrator Ryan Moore said this is part of the county’s effort to build a year-round tourism economy. This person would also be responsible for ensuring businesses are complying with COVID protocols, which will take some of the load off his shoulders.
Johnsburg Supervisor Andrea Hogan said it would be beneficial to have someone coordinating efforts.
Earlier in the meeting, the Tourism Committee met with Americade organizer Christian Dutcher, who has scheduled his motorcycle rally for Sept. 21-25. That overlaps with the Adirondack Balloon Festival — set to take place Sept. 23-26.
“That could have been avoided had we had someone in this position, but also collecting this data and feeding it back to us,” she said.
Dutcher reiterated the argument that he is avoiding conflicts with other motorcycle events, scheduled across the country in June and July. He did not want to schedule for August during the height of the tourism season and there were conflicts with using some venues for dates in September.
He has scaled back his usual plans and will not be doing the guided rides that would require a law enforcement presence at intersections and is also scrapping a charity ride.
Dutcher said he believes that, with the changes, fewer riders will come to Americade this year.
“We’re going to be facing two hits — the COVID economy and this change in date,” he said. “The fact that it’s so late in the season, I think we’re going to see a smaller Americade than usual.”
Committee members said they thought they could make both events work. They encouraged Dutcher to continue to work with police on traffic issues and reach out to emergency medical service companies to coordinate their response.
