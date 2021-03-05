Warren County seeks coordinator to attract new events

“It would raise our occupancy tax revenues to the county, and the position would pay for itself,” he said.

Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Rachel Seeber said Lake Luzerne Supervisor Gene Merlino suggested the position be created.

The Tourism, Personnel and Finance committees signed off on it and sent it to the full board.

County Administrator Ryan Moore said this is part of the county’s effort to build a year-round tourism economy. This person would also be responsible for ensuring businesses are complying with COVID protocols, which will take some of the load off his shoulders.

Johnsburg Supervisor Andrea Hogan said it would be beneficial to have someone coordinating efforts.

Earlier in the meeting, the Tourism Committee met with Americade organizer Christian Dutcher, who has scheduled his motorcycle rally for Sept. 21-25. That overlaps with the Adirondack Balloon Festival — set to take place Sept. 23-26.

“That could have been avoided had we had someone in this position, but also collecting this data and feeding it back to us,” she said.