Warren County seeking to reestablish ethics board

Warren County is seeking volunteers to serve on its Board of Ethics.

County officials want to reestablish a Board of Ethics to “improve and reinvigorate” its ethics program, according to a news release.

“Maintaining a Board of Ethics is important for Warren County to ensure to our residents that representatives of your local government operate ethically and with the integrity that is expected and required of them,” Rachel Seeber, chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, said in a statement.

The Board of Ethics is made up of three members appointed by the Board of Supervisors. One is an officer or employee of the county; a second is an elected or appointed officer or employee of a municipality located within the county; and the third is a member of the general public.

Members of the board review complaints and render advisory opinions based on the county’s Ethics and Disclosure Law, whenever a complaint is received. They are also tasked with initiating investigations of their own in certain situations.

Board members are not financially compensated and are required to meet at least twice a year, according to the release.