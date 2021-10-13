Warren County seeking public input on weighted vote issue

QUEENSBURY — The Warren County Board of Supervisors is seeking public input as it decides how to adjust the weighted vote in light of results of the 2020 Census.

Voting among the 20-member board is dependent on a weighted system, which divides voting power equally among supervisors proportional to the population of the municipality they represent. Supervisors currently split 1,000 votes.

But a 4.5% population increase in the town of Queensbury over the last decade will require the board to adjust how votes are distributed going forward.

Options includes adjusting the weighted vote so the five supervisors that represent the town have a greater say, or adding an additional Queensbury supervisor with the same total weighted votes for the town divided among six instead of five.

The Board of Supervisors is scheduled to discuss both options at its meeting on Friday beginning at 10 a.m.

A subsequent public hearing will be scheduled to collect additional feedback on the subject.