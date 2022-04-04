Warren County seeking applicants for summer youth employment program

The Warren County Department of Employment and Training is now accepting applications for the annual summer youth employment initiative.

The federal grant-funded program offers jobs for youths age 14 to 20 to provide training and work experience that develop skills to be used in the workforce.

Youths employed through the program will earn $15 an hour.

Those who are hired are assigned to work at a variety of worksites, including at nonprofit organizations, private businesses and government locations in the county for about eight weeks starting in late June.

This year's worksites are still being chosen, but in the past workers have been placed with town highway departments, parks and recreation departments, school districts, campgrounds, the Glens Falls Family YMCA and a variety of private businesses.

Kevin Geraghty, Warrensburg town supervisor and chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, expressed his appreciation for the program in a county news release.

“The town of Warrensburg has had had great experiences with workers from the Summer Youth Employment Program in our Warrensburg Parks and Recreation Department. It’s an extremely important program for our youth to get work experience and to help out around the county,” Geraghty said.

Jill Metcalfe, the youth counselor for Warren County Employment and Training who has been managing the program for a number of years, said the program offers more than just a job.

“The Summer Youth Employment Program is a wonderful opportunity for young people to gain meaningful work experience, build new relationships and learn about various career fields while earning a paycheck,” Metcalfe stated in the release.

Family income guidelines must be met in order to qualify for the program. Applications are due by April 29 and can be found at: https://forms.gle/CZqcTAooEkPXfqLS8.

Those interested in applying can email metcalfej@warrencountyny.gov or call 518-681-2532.

