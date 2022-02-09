Warren County searching for new Ethics Board member

QUEENSBURY — The Warren County Board of Supervisors announced that it is seeking a new community member for its Board of Ethics following the resignation of the board's chair.

The Board of Ethics consists of three members and three alternates that are appointed by the Board of Supervisors by way of resolution. Those members include an officer or employee of Warren County, an elected or appointed officer or employee of a local municipality, and a member of the public.

The community member may not be an elected or appointed officer or employee of a municipality or the county. Any interested county residents should email a letter of interest to warrencountystrong@warrencounty.gov.

The process of choosing the initial members of the Board of Ethics last summer followed a similar process. The Personnel Committee handled interviews in executive session, according to the Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore.

Kevin Gereghty, Warrensburg supervisor and chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, said that Connie Bosse announced her resignation on Feb. 2.

She resigned from her position on the board because of a recent injury.

“Life is challenging on a good day,” she said of dealing with a broken bone.

Bosse was playing ball with her puppy and took a fall. As a result, she fractured her wrist in two places.

“I’ve been really good about having a puppy and not falling over her, but we were out in the back yard and I threw the ball and took a misstep and down I went,” she said.

She said that dealing with her broken wrist wouldn’t allow for her to give 100% to the board. She knows that the board will continue to do good things in her absence.

“I was really excited about being on the Ethics Board,” Bosse said. “I was looking forward to it but this has really set me back a ways. Participating and driving and doing all of that stuff just wasn’t going to happen.”

Moore said that it is hard to pinpoint how long the process of finding a new member will take.

“We just put the feeler out to members of the public so we’ll see what we get back. It depends on the level of interest as to how we proceed from here,” he said.

Stony Creek Supervisor Frank Thomas, who is also the chairman of the county’s Personnel Committee, said the process will look similar to the previous search.

“We’ll see who the applicants are and decide who we’re going to interview, and the Personnel Committee or a sub-committee will interview them,” he said.

Thomas said that the county plans to leave the notice posted for around a month for people to show interest. He said it could take a couple of months before the position is filled.

The Board of Ethics meets periodically as complaints are received. The board serves the Board of Supervisors and reviews complaints and renders advisory opinions in accordance with the Warren County Ethics and Disclosure Law.

Robert Iusi, Warren County director of probation, is the county officer or employee member of the board. Prior to the resignation, he served as the board's vice chair.

Moore said Iusi will take over the duties of chairman for future meetings, and alternate public member Martin Deslauriers will serve until a new member is chosen. Ash Anand of the Warrensburg Board of Education is the other member.

The board's next scheduled meeting is Thursday at 2 p.m. and will proceed as scheduled.

“That’s why we have the alternate,” Moore said. “In case one of the members has a conflict themselves within analyzing a situation or if they’re not available, then the alternate steps up.”

