Warren County, school districts partner to put air purifiers in schools

Warren County Health Services worked with five Warren County school districts in recent weeks to supply them with over 200 classroom air purifiers to help keep students in school this year.

In all, 208 FilterQueen air purifiers were purchased with federal grant funding through the U.S. Centers for Disease Control’s Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity for Prevention and Control of Emerging Infectious Diseases Program.

They were offered to all school districts in Warren County, and five took advantage of the opportunity, according to a Warren County news release. Glens Falls City School District had purchased and installed purifiers for the 2020-21 school year.

The FilterQueen purifiers filter three times better than HEPA, eliminating and destroying the SARS-CoV-2 virus and filtering 99.99% of viruses, bacteria, allergens and more down to 0.1 micron, the release notes. They cost $800 apiece.

The New York State Department of Health has contracted with county health departments and BOCES to provide ELC Program support to public and non-public schools.

County health departments and BOCES are responsible for assessing the need for assistance and resources related to designing and implementing COVID-19 screening, testing and applicable support services for schools in their service regions.

Warren County Health Services coordinated the air purifier purchases.

Kyle Gannon, Queensbury school superintendent, said his district placed the air purifiers in the most highly trafficked areas, which include the nurse offices and guidance areas.

The following Warren County school districts received air purifiers: Bolton Central: 48; Johnsburg Central: 80; North Warren Central: 22; St. Mary's/St.Alphonsus: 22; Queensbury UFSD: 36.