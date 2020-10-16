Warren County sales tax revenues not far off target

QUEENSBURY — Warren County sales tax collections are currently down by about 4% over the previous year at this time, but Treasurer Michael Swan hopes that more revenue will come in to make up some of that decline.
“My gut feeling tells me that we’re probably going to be about 2% (down) by the time everything is all said and done, which considering what we went through I think is pretty good,” he said at Wednesday’s Warren County Board of Supervisors meeting.
Swan had said previously in August that sales tax revenue was coming in at about $1 million behind projections. However, county supervisors have repeatedly said that the tourism season was surprisingly strong as visitors decided to vacation in the Lake George area instead of more far-flung destinations. Also, retailers like big box stores have also done well.
The county had budgeted to receive about $55 million in sales tax for the year.
Swan said he does not have a good handle on occupancy tax revenues as some businesses have been late making their payments.
“I’m hoping that they pick up here in the next month or so,” he said.
Those businesses will have to pay late fees.
The county is also trying to get occupancy tax money from room rental services such as Airbnb. Swan said the subpoenas that the county issued to get information from the company about which properties are renting out rooms “touched a nerve.”
However, he said the subpoenas seem to have worked because the county expects to receive a list from Airbnb sometime during the first part of next week.
Warren County amended its occupancy tax law in 2018 to add short-term rentals to the list of overnight lodging businesses that must collect the county’s 4% tax from guests.
As for other revenues, the county is still down about $2 million in state reimbursement funding for programs, according to Swan.
“We have seen a little bit come in, but not very much,” he said.
