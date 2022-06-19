Warren County’s Up Yonda Farm to hold 25th birthday celebration

BOLTON — Warren County’s Up Yonda Farm Environmental Education Center is turning 25 this year and officials are inviting the public to a celebration on Saturday, July 30.

The 75-acre hillside property in the town of Bolton will host a birthday party featuring activities involving Up Yonda staff, volunteers and numerous local organizations, including Adirondack Mountain Club, Lake George Land Conservancy, Friends of Up Yonda Farm, Wilton Wildlife Preserve and Southern Adirondack Beekeepers, and others.

Eleven organizations have committed to being part of the event, featuring a variety of outdoor recreation, environmental and educational topics to go along with Up Yonda’s offerings.

Admission is free, no reservations are needed, and there will be food, vendors and activities on site from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be something for the whole family, with Tres Mijas Food Truck on site and special programs, exhibits and booths from partner organizations to mark the occasion.

“Up Yonda Farm is a great place to spend a day with the family, get some exercise and learn about our region’s environment. We hope our residents and visitors can join us on July 30th for a fun day commemorating this 25-year milestone for Up Yonda as a resource for all of Warren County,” said Kevin Geraghty, chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors.

For more information, go to upyondafarm.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0