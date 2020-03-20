Warren County's only known positive is getting better

There is good news about the person who tested positive in Warren County.

That person’s spouse was also showing symptoms — which can be a fever, cough, or even pneumonia. But the spouse’s test has come back negative.

The other two people living in the house had no symptoms. They were tested anyway — even though those tests are generally negative until the person is symptomatic — and both came back negative.

The person has an underlying respiratory ailment, which makes the virus far more dangerous. But, for the past two days, the person has said they are feeling better, county Administrator Ryan Moore said.

“We are very thankful for today’s news on this family,” he said.

Washington County officials are still not giving out any details about the person who tested positive there. The person was in quarantine prior to testing positive, due to travel abroad. It’s not clear how long the person was in quarantine and whether the person had contact with anyone locally before the quarantine, which generally begins as soon as the person gets home from their trip.

But Public Health has now contacted anyone who could have had contact with the person, county Attorney Roger Wickes said.