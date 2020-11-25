Warren County resident's houseguests came with COVID

A Warren County resident got an unpleasant gift after hosting friends from central New York.
One of the visitors had coronavirus, and now the resident has it too.
That person was among eight people who tested positive in Warren County on the day before Thanksgiving, when many more people may be welcoming guests to their homes.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo repeated his warnings Wednesday about being careful this week.
Support Local Journalism
“Thanksgiving will be an added accelerant. Why? People travel, more social activity. The more social activity, the more the infection rate goes up,” he said.
Wednesday’s statistics
- Warren County reported eight new cases, for a total of 499 confirmed cases since March, and two recoveries, for a total of 412 recoveries among confirmed cases. There are 52 people currently ill, one of whom is hospitalized in critical condition. Of the eight new cases: one caught the virus from houseguests; two unrelated people traveled to states with high COVID caseloads; two unrelated people caught the virus from household members who had it; one caught it at a workplace outside Warren County; and two people caught the virus from unknown sources.
- Washington County reported 11 new cases, for a total of 412 confirmed cases since March. Six people recovered, for a total of 366 recoveries. There are 37 people currently ill. Two of the new cases were people connected to another case, but the other nine people caught the virus from unknown sources in the community.
- Saratoga County reported 55 new cases, for a total of 2,048 confirmed cases. There were 19 recoveries, for a total of 1,617 recoveries. There are 408 people currently ill and 10 are hospitalized, the same as Tuesday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, new cases include one Corinth resident, two South Glens Falls residents and one Wilton resident (for a total of 20). Still ill: 10 Moreau residents, four Northumberland residents, three town of Saratoga residents, one Victory resident and 19 Wilton residents.
- Essex County reported 12 new cases and one new hospitalization, for a total of three hospitalizations. The county has had 229 cases since March, and there are 43 people currently ill, including three people who are hospitalized.
- Essex County reported that small gatherings are spreading the virus throughout the county, with clusters affecting St. Mary’s School and church, Ticonderoga Central School District and the Elderwood Nursing Home in Ticonderoga.
- The last Great Meadow Correctional Facility inmate recovered from coronavirus, for a total of 46 people recovered at the maximum-security prison in Fort Ann.
- Saratoga Hospital reported 10 coronavirus patients. Glens Falls Hospital did not report.
For Tuesday, the most recent day for which the following data was available:
- The Capital Region reported a total of 234 people tested positive, a positive test rate of 2.4% and a seven-day average of 2.3%. Yellow zone restrictions go into effect after 10 days of an average positive test rate of 3.5% for Warren and Washington counties, and 3% for Saratoga County.
- Warren County was at 2.8% Tuesday, with a seven-day average of 1.2%. Washington County was at 0.9%, with a seven-day average of 1.2%. Saratoga County was at 3%, with a seven-day average of 2.2%.
- Statewide, 6,265 people tested positive, a positive test rate of 3.62%. The hot spots had a positive test rate of 5.28% and the state without hot spots had a positive test rate of 3.04%.
- There were 2,982 people hospitalized with coronavirus Tuesday and 41 people died.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.