Warren County resident's houseguests came with COVID

A Warren County resident got an unpleasant gift after hosting friends from central New York.

One of the visitors had coronavirus, and now the resident has it too.

That person was among eight people who tested positive in Warren County on the day before Thanksgiving, when many more people may be welcoming guests to their homes.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo repeated his warnings Wednesday about being careful this week.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Thanksgiving will be an added accelerant. Why? People travel, more social activity. The more social activity, the more the infection rate goes up,” he said.

Wednesday’s statistics