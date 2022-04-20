Warren County residents get some relief as outages remain

Power outages continued to affect residents of Warren County on Wednesday as a result of the snowstorms and high winds on Tuesday.

The Warren County Office of Emergency Services partnered with National Grid to open distribution sites for dry ice and bottled water to those impacted by the recent snowstorms. National Grid employees were staffed at the Chestertown fire station, but the county set up other sites in Stony Creek, Lake Luzerne and North Creek.

Daren Harvey, fire chief for the Chestertown Volunteer Fire Department, said that most of the roads in town were passable on Wednesday.

But a member of the department who lives on a private road wasn't able to drive to the station to grab water and dry ice for his home.

“He’s trying to. He’s on his four-wheeler trying to get through the woods,” he said. “He’s almost out of gas in his generator and is trying to get dry ice if he can make it here.”

Chestertown resident Douglas Diehl was still without power as of 1 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.

He said his power first went out at 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Diehl was at the site to grab dry ice to keep his food from going bad.

“We’ve got food in our lockers and our freezer. So I’ve gotta keep things from getting spoiled. But we have water,” he said.

Diehl said that he has a hand pump at his home so he can pump water the old-fashioned way, even with the power being out.

He said that he was hoping to get more dry ice than National Grid was able to provide, but said he wouldn’t be picky.

“With what’s going on in Europe, these aren’t such bad times, right?” he said.

Diehl said he had roughly 14 inches of snow at his home after the storm.

He said there were many trees down near his home. He had one tree land on his barn and one on a fence that he was able to clean up.

He had seen crews from National Grid and Asplundh Tree Expert LLC doing some cleanup work near his home, but he was able to get to his job in Bolton Landing.

“I dodged some trees and zigzagged around," Diehl said.

Judith and George Gatt of the town of Day, which is roughly 20 minutes from Lake Luzerne, were able to secure two cases of bottled water from the distribution site at Lake Luzerne Town Hall.

Lake Luzerne had 12 cases of bottled water to distribute, which were gone within a half-hour.

They were on their way north to Chestertown to grab some dry ice as well.

“We got hit pretty hard. On our way up here there was about four or five big trees across both sets of power lines,” George Gatt said.

He said they were trying to get water and dry ice because he feels the power may be out longer than the estimated restoration time in town.

Earlier in the day Wednesday, residents were told that it could take up to 48 hours for power to be restored in some parts of the county. As of 9 p.m. Wednesday, there were only four residents in Lake Luzerne who were without power, but their estimated restoration time is now 4 p.m. Thursday.

The Gatts had been without power since Monday night, they said as they were picking up their bottled water. Judith Gatt said she and her husband had heard about the distribution sites on the radio.

George Gatt said their backup generator died, so they aren’t able to keep the freezer going.

“I’m glad that we at least got to get two cases of water. You gotta start off somewhere,” his wife added.

Ann Marie Mason, director of the Warren County Office of Emergency Services, said she had gone to each of the four distribution sites.

She said that when she pulled into the parking lot in Stony Creek, there were residents waiting for water.

Just as she did alongside Ashley Rivers, the county's Emergency Services coordinator, and Lake Luzerne Supervisor Gene Merlino at the Lake Luzerne site, officials handed out the cases of water as soon as they arrived in Stony Creek.

Mason said they were giving out some extra water for Stony Creek residents.

"Most of that town, it's like 98 percent still in the dark. Hopefully they'll come online soon, but I think they have another day to go," Mason said.

Merlino was about to head back into his office in Town Hall when a resident asked if there was any bottled water left. She was able to take the last case home with her.

He said it is possible that more cases of bottled water could be supplied to the site, along with the others.

"I like the job, but I hate to see people in trouble," Merlino said.

The distribution site for bottled water and dry ice will be open again Thursday at the Chestertown fire station from noon to 4 p.m. The station will also serve as a warming station during those hours.

In a news release sent from National Grid on Wednesday evening, officials announced that people impacted by power outages in the region could expect restoration to be completed by 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the outage map on the National Grid website as of 6 p.m. the towns of Bolton, Chester, Horicon, Johnsburg, Lake George, Queensbury, Stony Creek, Thurman and Warrensburg had an estimated restoration time of noon Thursday.

Patrick Stella, spokesperson for National Grid, said residents could see their power restored prior to the estimated restoration time. Those times are for total restoration in a particular municipality, he said.

National Grid customers can check power restoration estimates for their specific addresses by logging into the company's "Report or Check an Outage" page.

As of 9:50 p.m. Wednesday, there were 2,387 reported power outages in Warren County.

Up north

In Adirondack Mountain villages, the hum of generators could occasionally be heard on Wednesday as residents got through their second day without power. Sullivan’s Store in Olmstedville was open — cash only — and selling gas thanks to a generator out back.

The Minerva Senior Citizens Meal Site was open and serving food, also thanks to a generator. A small group of women talked around a table late in the afternoon with power out across the town.

Nancy Roblee said her house was 50 degrees when she woke up Wednesday morning. Sue Stewart said hers was 43 degrees. They’ve been getting through the days and nights with extra blankets, mittens and socks, but both said they were doing all right.

“It’s just a big inconvenience,” Stewart said. “We’re Adirondackers, so we’re tough.”

Warmer temperatures and lots of sun were welcome for those in the Adirondack Park still waiting for the power to come back on. Unlike lower elevations, where the snow melted quickly, the ground is still covered with snow in northern communities.

Sports Editor Greg Brownell contributed to this story.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at 518-742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.