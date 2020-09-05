Warren County resident tests positive for COVID-19 after death

Warren County reported that a resident who died on Thursday tested positive for COVID-19.

The resident lived at home and had a number of health conditions. The person became ill in recent days and reached out to a medical provider for a telephone consultation. First-responders were called to the home after calls to the home from residents went unanswered, according to a news release.

A postmortem test was conducted and the person was confirmed to have coronavirus. A person who had close contact with the decedent tested positive as well and has mild illness.

Warren County Public Health has identified other people who came in contact with both cases and implemented the necessary quarantines. Health officials are trying to determine how the two residents were infected.

“This unexpected death of a Warren County resident is a sobering reminder that although we’re doing well, the pandemic is still here,” Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore said in a news release. “We all remain anxious to get back to normal. However, from a public health standpoint, things are not normal and we need to keep that in mind at all times.”