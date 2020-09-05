Warren County resident tests positive for COVID-19 after death

Warren County reported that a resident who died on Thursday tested positive for COVID-19.
The resident lived at home and had a number of health conditions. The person became ill in recent days and reached out to a medical provider for a telephone consultation. First-responders were called to the home after calls to the home from residents went unanswered, according to a news release.
A postmortem test was conducted and the person was confirmed to have coronavirus. A person who had close contact with the decedent tested positive as well and has mild illness.
Warren County Public Health has identified other people who came in contact with both cases and implemented the necessary quarantines. Health officials are trying to determine how the two residents were infected.
“This unexpected death of a Warren County resident is a sobering reminder that although we’re doing well, the pandemic is still here,” Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore said in a news release. “We all remain anxious to get back to normal. However, from a public health standpoint, things are not normal and we need to keep that in mind at all times.”
Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones strongly recommended that anyone who becomes ill with symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, and loss of sense of smell, contact their medical provider as soon as possible for discussion of testing.
Jones also said that people should avoid social gatherings this Labor Day weekend. If do attend a gathering, they are asked to limit them to 50 people; gather outside whenever possible; keep 6 feet of social distance with people outside their household or wear a mask if that cannot be maintained, have hand sanitizer available; do not serve food buffet style; discourage sharing of items; and keep a list of who is in attendance.
Warren County Health Services is also asking that students who are returning from SUNY Oneonta to quarantine for 14 days upon their return. Students were being sent home after there was a large COVID-19 outbreak on campus.
On Saturday:
- Warren County confirmed two additional COVID-19 cases for a total of 305 since March. The county is monitoring 10 active cases as of Saturday. Everyone has mild illness and no one is hospitalized.
- Washington County had 257 confirmed cases as of Friday.
- Saratoga County and Essex County do not report updated numbers on the weekends. As of Friday, Saratoga County had 905 confirmed cases. A total of 46 people are sick and two are hospitalized.
- Essex County has nine current active cases. A total of 51 Essex Center residents tested positive for the virus and three are hospitalized. One resident died on Friday.
- Statewide, there were two deaths from COVID-19. There were 425 patients hospitalized. Of those, 115 are in the intensive care unit and 61 are intubated. There were 99,761 tests administered on Friday and 0.8% were positive.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said this is the 29th straight day that the positivity rate is less than 1%, which is seen as being able to contain the virus.
The Capital Region had a 0.5% positivity rate.
The states that remain on New York’s travel restrictions are: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, North Dakota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Wisconsin.
“Overall, our numbers continue to be good news — our progress proves that this virus responds to science, not politics. But we cannot go backwards. As we celebrate this Labor Day Weekend, we must all continue to wear our masks, socially distance, wash our hands and stay New York Tough,” Cuomo said in a news release.
