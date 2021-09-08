Warren County resident in their 40s dies from COVID

For the second time in two days, Warren County Health Services reported a COVID-19-related death on Wednesday.

The individual was in their 40s and lived at home prior to becoming infected last week. The person, who died in the hospital, was unvaccinated and had been healthy prior to contracting the virus, according to Health Services.

A total of 81 Warren County residents have now died as a result of the virus, Health Services said.

“We know hearing every day about COVID may make us numb, frustrated and at times heartbroken. Yet again today we unfortunately share with you that we have lost a friend and neighbor taken far too soon in life because of COVID,” Rachel Seeber, chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, said in a statement.

Seeber directed anyone struggling with mental health issues in light of the pandemic to information about support services, which can be found on the county’s COVID website at: https://bit.ly/2LWqtjP.