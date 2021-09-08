Warren County resident in their 40s dies from COVID

For the second time in two days, Warren County Health Services reported a COVID-19-related death on Wednesday.
The individual was in their 40s and lived at home prior to becoming infected last week. The person, who died in the hospital, was unvaccinated and had been healthy prior to contracting the virus, according to Health Services.
A total of 81 Warren County residents have now died as a result of the virus, Health Services said.
“We know hearing every day about COVID may make us numb, frustrated and at times heartbroken. Yet again today we unfortunately share with you that we have lost a friend and neighbor taken far too soon in life because of COVID,” Rachel Seeber, chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, said in a statement.
Seeber directed anyone struggling with mental health issues in light of the pandemic to information about support services, which can be found on the county’s COVID website at: https://bit.ly/2LWqtjP.
The county reported 19 additional COVID-19 cases Wednesday and nine recoveries, bringing the number of active cases in the county to 181. All but five involved individuals that were mildly ill.
Two people were hospitalized Wednesday, a decrease of one since Tuesday. On person was in critical condition and another is said to be moderately ill.
Three people not hospitalized were moderately ill.
Glens Falls Hospital, meanwhile, reported 10 COVID-related hospitalizations on Wednesday.
All of Wednesday’s new cases involved community spread, Health Services said.
Four of the new cases involved individuals who had been fully vaccinated, bringing the number of “breakthrough” cases in the county to 259.
A total of 42,404 Warren County residents have completed the vaccine series, according to Health Services.
The agency continues to urge all eligible residents to get inoculated as soon as possible and wear a mask while in public indoor spaces in order to mitigate transmission of the virus.
This story will be updated. Check back with poststar.com.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.