Warren County resident hospitalized with COVID dies; 15 new cases reported in county

A Warren County resident hospitalized with COVID-19 died Thursday, according to Warren County Health Services.
The person was in their 70s and lived in a nursing home prior to contracting the virus. The person was not vaccinated, Health Services said.
A total of 73 Warren County residents have now died after contracting the virus, Health Services said.
"Loss during a pandemic has transformed our traditional grieving process, and it is why we continue to ask that we all provide support, love and keep in our prayers those struggling," Rachel Seeber, chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, said in a statement.
COVID has continued to surge in the county in recent weeks as the highly infectious delta variant continues to spread. A vast majority of new cases involve unvaccinated individuals.
Health Services reported 15 new COVID cases on Friday along with eight recoveries. There are now 91 active cases in the county.
Three residents were hospitalized with a moderate illness.
Glens Falls Hospital reported five COVID-19 related hospitalizations, including one person in the intensive care unit.
Five of Friday’s new cases involve individuals who were previously quarantined due to prior exposure. Other cases were related to travel or household exposures, Health Services said.
The county is continuing to see "substantial" transmission of the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The county was averaging 64.12 new cases per 100,000 residents over the last seven days, according to CDC data.
The agency recommends all individuals — regardless of vaccination status — wear a mask while in public indoor settings in areas with substantial and "high" transmission rates.
Health Services Director Ginelle Jones again echoed similar sentiments on Friday.
“If you are unvaccinated and participating in higher risk activities, please wear a mask to protect yourself, family, friends and others,” she said in a statement.
