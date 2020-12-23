Warren County resident dies of COVID

A nursing home resident died of coronavirus this week in Warren County, the first COVID-related death in months in the county.

The resident became ill last week and died earlier this week, Warren County Health Services reported Wednesday.

“We would like to express our sincerest condolences to this individual’s loved ones,” county spokesman Don Lehman said in a news release.

Health Services and the New York State Department of Health are working with the staff of the nursing home to control spread of the virus, which has a fatality rate of about 25% in nursing homes.

The person was the 36th Warren County resident to die of coronavirus.

On Tuesday, the county reported that two nursing home residents had tested positive. There are now three people sick, all at the same home, according to the county.

The last time the county reported a case in a nursing home was on Oct. 20. That person recovered.

Warren County did not release the name of the nursing home. An employee at the Pines nursing home tested positive last week.

